Politics comebacks Jess Phillips Kay Burley

Kay Burley’s Jess Phillips slam dunk wasn’t the ‘gotcha’ she thought it was and the internet replied as one

Poke Staff. Updated December 3rd, 2024

Over on Sky News – stick with us – Kay Burley was keen to ask Labour MP Jess Phillips, the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, about the Elgin Marbles which may or may not be on their way back to Greece in some shape or form.

Fair question, you might think, but not as good as Phillips’ magnificently dead bat response.

And this response pretty much sums up what many people made of that.

And this.

And indeed this.

Except Burley’s last words in the interview – and this subsequent tweet – suggested she had somehow managed to emerge on top.

In one word: no.

How keen was Burley to talk about the Elgin Marbles today? This keen.

We’re guessing Stephen Fry wasn’t lost for words either.

READ MORE

Stephen Fry’s dissection of the Gregg Wallace story and the righteous fury of the ‘anti-woke right wing press’ totally nails it

Source @Haggis_UK