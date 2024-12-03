Kay Burley’s Jess Phillips slam dunk wasn’t the ‘gotcha’ she thought it was and the internet replied as one

Politics comebacks Jess Phillips Kay Burley

Over on Sky News – stick with us – Kay Burley was keen to ask Labour MP Jess Phillips, the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, about the Elgin Marbles which may or may not be on their way back to Greece in some shape or form.

Fair question, you might think, but not as good as Phillips’ magnificently dead bat response.

#KayBurley: What are we going to do about the Elgin Marbles? Jess Phillips: “Gosh, do you know what Kay, I don’t know what we’re going to do about the Elgin Marbles… there’s probably a perfectly sensible solution.., but it’s very rarely raised with me on the doorstep..” pic.twitter.com/aEJVKPYhFE — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 3, 2024

Brilliant response well said Jess — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) December 3, 2024

Love Jess Phillips. Common sense. Empathy. Grounded in reality. Direct yet respectful. — PermanentlyCurious (@Permanentcuriou) December 3, 2024

Magnificent response to the aspiring Queen of Gotcha. Good on you @jessphillips — scarlett636 (@shhhyounohoo) December 3, 2024

Except Burley’s last words in the interview – and this subsequent tweet – suggested she had somehow managed to emerge on top.

Kay: What are we going to do about the Elgin Marbles? Is @jessphillips lost for words here? #KayBurley SS pic.twitter.com/CGnpAawdw7 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 3, 2024

In one word: no.

No Kay, Jess Phillips clearly isn’t lost for words. She answered your ridiculous question well. — Nicky Busst (@NickyBusst) December 3, 2024

Nice spin. But instead of asking sensible questions she rightly pointed out it’s not a concern on the doorstep. Well done Jess! — bona-fide YT (@bonafideYT) December 3, 2024

No, she’s taking the piss out of your inane questioning. — Cllr Lee Steptoe (@lees1969) December 3, 2024

No. She answered articulately and made you look a fool. — Anne Tomato (@AnneTomato3) December 3, 2024

How keen was Burley to talk about the Elgin Marbles today? This keen.

“Tell me your view on the Elgin Marbles, do you call them that?” Actor and author, Stephen Fry tells @KayBurley polls show ‘British people think it would be smart and honourable to return’ the sculptures back to Greece Politics Hub ➡️ https://t.co/5D26eCmUi2 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/Sls6eqmE65 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 3, 2024

We’re guessing Stephen Fry wasn’t lost for words either.

