This hilarious response to a very special invite from the 'Illuminati' is an all-time classic

We’ve never been invited to anything by the Illuminati – although we were a VIP guest (of sorts) at the Medway Towns illuminations switch-on once.

Anyway, we mention this after Angelos Epithemiou – AKA Dan Renton Skinner – posted a very special invite he received over on Twitter and it’s simply magnificently done.

It’s a very special invite he received from the ‘Illuminati’ and it’s magnificently done.

We’re with the great Robert Popper.

And the fabulous Peter Bowker.

