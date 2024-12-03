This hilarious response to a very special invite from the ‘Illuminati’ is an all-time classic

Weird World funny

We’ve never been invited to anything by the Illuminati – although we were a VIP guest (of sorts) at the Medway Towns illuminations switch-on once.

Anyway, we mention this after Angelos Epithemiou – AKA Dan Renton Skinner – posted a very special invite he received over on Twitter and it’s simply magnificently done.

We’re with the great Robert Popper.

This is so great. https://t.co/lFeEL31HUX — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) November 3, 2023

And the fabulous Peter Bowker.

