This hilarious response to a very special invite from the ‘Illuminati’ is an all-time classic
We’ve never been invited to anything by the Illuminati – although we were a VIP guest (of sorts) at the Medway Towns illuminations switch-on once.
Anyway, we mention this after Angelos Epithemiou – AKA Dan Renton Skinner – posted a very special invite he received over on Twitter and it’s simply magnificently done.
We’re with the great Robert Popper.
This is so great. https://t.co/lFeEL31HUX
— Robert Popper (@robertpopper) November 3, 2023
And the fabulous Peter Bowker.
This is genius. https://t.co/xtoDozczlJ
— Peter Bowker (@pbowker7) November 3, 2023
Source @Epithemiou