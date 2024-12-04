There was no secret menu item at the end of this funny festive drive-thru prank, but there was a very good sport
A very good sport named Lacy – @lacyunknown – shared the clip her husband filmed after he convinced her that she could get a secret item at the drive-thru if she sang her order.
It had a very seasonal flavour.
@lacyunknown We did in fact get that drink for free! #starbucks #prank #funny #husbandwife #husband #wifey ♬ original sound – Lacy
“I’m so sorry. Um, my husband made me say that to you.”
We’re impressed at how well she took it. Some husbands would have been walking home after a prank like that. TikTok users loved it, and left appreciative comments like these.
When the cashier laughs “at that point, she knew she f’ed up” 😂
RangelGabe1
The worker having her say it again 😂
Jake Bowman
Now this, this is TikTok my friends. Joy, laughter, happiness and innocent embarrassment. 🏆👑
Steve
I’m crying! 🤣 What a good sport they both were. The second hand embarrassment I’m feeling while lol’ing.
Brad
Lol I hope you get him back at some point. You’re a good sport 👏
Alan Hogwood-Thompson
TikTok user DanGam908 had inside information to add to the humiliation.
Starbucks barista here. I find this especially funny because there are multiple people with head sets and all of them can hear you singing 😂.
It paid off quite well for Lacy.
She deserved it.
