There was no secret menu item at the end of this funny festive drive-thru prank, but there was a very good sport

Videos pranks

A very good sport named Lacy – @lacyunknown – shared the clip her husband filmed after he convinced her that she could get a secret item at the drive-thru if she sang her order.

It had a very seasonal flavour.

“I’m so sorry. Um, my husband made me say that to you.”

We’re impressed at how well she took it. Some husbands would have been walking home after a prank like that. TikTok users loved it, and left appreciative comments like these.

When the cashier laughs “at that point, she knew she f’ed up” 😂

RangelGabe1

The worker having her say it again 😂

Jake Bowman

Now this, this is TikTok my friends. Joy, laughter, happiness and innocent embarrassment. 🏆👑

Steve

I’m crying! 🤣 What a good sport they both were. The second hand embarrassment I’m feeling while lol’ing.

Brad

Lol I hope you get him back at some point. You’re a good sport 👏

Alan Hogwood-Thompson

TikTok user DanGam908 had inside information to add to the humiliation.

Starbucks barista here. I find this especially funny because there are multiple people with head sets and all of them can hear you singing 😂.

It paid off quite well for Lacy.

She deserved it.

READ MORE

People can’t believe this TikToker fell for a pregnant Thanksgiving turkey prank

Source Lacy Image Screengrab