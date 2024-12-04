People have been sharing the biggest regrets of their twenties – 17 life lessons to learn from

Life reddit twenties

Being a teenager is notoriously awful, but your twenties aren’t necessarily an easy time either. In fact, one of the worst parts about being in your twenties is making mistakes that you only see in hindsight.

If you feel like you made some questionable decisions in your twenties though, don’t worry, you’re not alone. In fact, if this question put to r/AskReddit by user bigchungusman12 is anything to go by, mistakes and regrets are par for the course in your twenties:

‘What is your biggest regret from your 20’s?’

Here are some of the most popular regrets that it’s never too late to learn from…

1.

‘Low self esteem and confidence, and the missed opportunities that entailed.’

-InbhirNis

2.

‘Thinking about stuff I want to do instead of doing stuff I was thinking about.’

-LollyButtercup

3.

‘Not taking my education seriously to be honest.’

-HandoCalrissian

4.

‘Not finding exercise earlier.’

-ElmolovesArchie

5.

‘Being in a committed relationship with someone I didn’t really like for most of it.’

-hwhaleshark

6.

‘Not seeing more bands. I feel like concert tickets are getting more out of control with prices.’

-Big-Adhesiveness3361

7.

‘Not contributing to my 401(k)’

-ConditionLopsided

8.

‘Alcohol and the blackness it created in my memories…’

-GratefulDCP

9.

‘I was lazy. I spent the better part of my early 20’s just chillin and having fun. That’s great and all, but I was also broke as hell ’

-TazzzTM