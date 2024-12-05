Loki the cat’s cunning food-theft shenanigans simply never grow old

Animals cats

Loki the cat, star of several social media platforms as The Loki Show, has amassed more than 45 million likes across his various accounts, due to his entertaining antics and, let’s face it, utter cuteness.

Like his Norse god namesake, Loki isn’t above a bit of mischief, and this naughty stunt went viral last year, after he was caught on camera getting up to some serious shenanigans.

Watch his reaction as he realises the game is up.

For the non-American crowd, that’s a bag of Funyuns that Loki ‘liberated’ from the cupboard. Onion Rings, to the Brits.

TikTok users were smitten with the kitten.

“OH! Hi! You’re not supposed to be home…”

ElectricNerd

Him contemplating his next move “do I make a run for it?”

Jocelynn That’s EXACTLY what he was thinking, because usually he does, but i’m babysitting my sister’s dog so he was afraid to run past her with it.

The Loki Show

That first leg took me out.

RachelG725

This cat was a bandit in his past life.

Your Health Bestie

This is so cartoon core.

sonnymygg

That catnip got him in munchie mode!

JennyLeeWh0

Are those Funyuns? Little buddy was just looking for a little snicky snack.

Stuffandpups I hid them after this. He went right back in there and stole a box of mac & cheese.

The Loki Show

I’m amazed by these cats that have actual thought processes. Mine gets her head stuck in my shoes a lot. That’s all.

kbphotopnw

Joke’s on you. Didn’t know you needed to baby proof your cabinet.

Redlins21

Kitty has learned what we all struggle with. There is no quiet way to open the chips.

Jessixalove

The most wholesome theft.

Rager

I mean if he can go through all that for a snack then I say give the dude a few of them morsels

Duvesabella

slm218 had a request.

I need a video of how he gets in the cabinet.

Loki’s human obliged.

If you’re not a follower, but Loki looks familiar, you might have seen him on another occasion when he went viral – this time for falling in love with a potato. Yes, really.

If TikTok isn’t your thing, you can keep up with Loki’s antics on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Threads.

Source @lokidoestricks Image Screengrab