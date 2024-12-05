People were talking about the hell of queuing at the post office – and this one reply is truly first class

Life post office queues the UK

Going to the post office is one of the more hell-ish endurances in modern British life.

God bless the postal workers, they do their best, but really it’s the customers who often just add to the stress.

This has been a viral topic of discussion on Twitter. It started when user @michael___wave said:

astonishing how whenever you go to the post office the queue in front of you is made up almost entirely of people who appear to have ended up at the post office by accident, have in fact never visited a post office before, and have no idea what they want out of the experience — michael wave (@michael___wave) November 22, 2024

People could very much relate, sharing their own tales of the public being…difficult at the post office.

1.

On my most recent trip to the post office, the woman in front of me wanted her letter weighed, but then didn’t want to pay the necessary postage. I think the clerk even said, ‘What do you want me to do here? It’s up to you.’ https://t.co/cLkYNFryME — Will Ashenmacher (@fscotty) November 24, 2024

2.

And also, why do the elderly ALWAYS go at lunchtime. When they have all day, nothing else to do, and they go in the tiny window when working people have a break to eat and do all their life admin shit. — Tim Oldland (@Tim_Oldland) November 23, 2024

3.

guy the other day had an absolute meltdown bc he thought that you just brought loose items to the post office and they would package it up for you. she gave him a roll of tape to use with the priority box and he started freaking out because he couldnt figure out how to use it https://t.co/tdbpJcRMiS — carly (in the library) (@fatbaby609) November 24, 2024

4.

I had a similar thought lol https://t.co/98MVou3InL — Andy Scott (@AndyJScott) November 24, 2024

5.

queued up today behind a man who had all his things to post in a bin bag and was amazed the post office wouldn’t sort, package, and label them for him https://t.co/AQIiGqsdvc — millicent bystander (@flvral) November 23, 2024

6.

2 years ago a woman was holding up the line. She wanted to know how much something would be to send. She did not know -The address.

-The size the box would be.

-How much it might weigh. She obviously got very annoyed with the postal worker when he “wouldn’t help her” — Sienna Harlow (@Sienna_Harlow) November 23, 2024

7.

Was behind a man asking why his Amazon parcel hadn’t turned up and he just couldn’t understand that the post office had nothing to do with Amazon. Kept repeating the order number he’d written on a piece of paper asking the poor clerk to “just check” — Emma Cummings (@EmmaCummings) November 23, 2024

8.

in line at the post office the 20-something lady in front of me asked me “do you know if they sell the stickers that go on the front of the envelopes here?” “Stamps? Yes. Yes they do.” — cgarcia (@charissagarcia) November 24, 2024

9.

I feel this on a spiritual level. I’m at the post office multiple times a week for my shop and they’re always like thank you for being ready and having your stuff together, and mentally I’m just like jfc, the bar is underground — Nina (@ninaisayapper) November 24, 2024

10.

there’s literally self service machines in the post office where you can do the postage yourself, step by step, AND STILL NO ONE DOES IT i’ll never understand https://t.co/uSv9TFZfuL — katrina ♡ (@katrinascacc) November 24, 2024

But there was one quote-tweet that won the day, going even more viral than the original post.

11.

I was at the post office and someone at the back of the line said “do you mind if I skip to the front? I just need to mail a package” and the bravest man in the world said “do you think we’re all here for fun?” https://t.co/LorBkGBl5B — hannah (@TribalSpaceCat) November 23, 2024

Touché, brave man. Touché.

LMAO. That person needed to work harder on that pitch. — Augusta Stories returns on 12/15 (@augustastories) November 24, 2024

This kind of tweet is why I am still here on Twitter! — Sara Lambert (@Saral61) November 24, 2024

Some people also noted that people seem to act in a similar manner in other settings too, like:

12.

True. They then flock towards railway stations so they can stand thoroughly bemused in front of ticket barriers. — Paul Roberts (@PaulRoberts44) November 23, 2024

13.

interesting phenomenon that also happens at the airport https://t.co/3KXOJwNUKa — molly (@mollykluba) November 23, 2024

14.

Got off the train at Gatwick and went into the elevator with my big case. It was already totally full when 3 Americans insisted they get in plus their huge cases. No chance the doors would close and they wouldn't get out.Turned to us all and said "We're trying to catch a flight" https://t.co/mrAhUaZwQw — Eimear Keenan (@eimearkeenan) November 24, 2024

15.

See also pharmacies except there it also includes the staff — Colin Noble (@oncewassven) November 23, 2024

16.

See also: absolute balloons looking at self-service checkouts, as if they’ve been asked to fly to Mars in their bag for life. https://t.co/xtNrBV8pFZ — Evin (@_estaff) November 24, 2024

17.

astonishing how whenever you go to the cinema those surrounding you is made up almost entirely of people who appear to have ended up at the cinema by accident, have in fact never visited a cinema before, and have no idea what they want out of the experience https://t.co/hO4zF5EcXT — emily nicole smith (@designermillk) November 24, 2024

