Dental anaesthetic – the gift to comedy that just keeps on giving

The internet is awash with clips of people having odd reactions to dental anaesthesia, including crying, hysterical laughter, delusions, and – in the case of one woman – levels of horniness usually reserved for sitcoms of the 1970s.

Way back in 2016, a young man named Justin Ching shared what he got up to before he came back to his senses.

The rhythm is going to get you.

Here’s what he said about it.

“I got surgery yesterday and was heavily sedated. I woke up with ZERO memory – my mom goes ‘you don’t remember what you did, do you?’ I feared the worst, but apparently, I kept playing ‘Dutty Wine’ on my phone and doing this.”

Although the nurse just wanted him to sit in a wheelchair to recover from his dental surgery, he just kept dancing like nobody was watching. Luckily for us, his mum was … and she filmed the whole thing.

Here are just a few comments people left on Justin’s post.

Man, thats actually cool XD

ItsJabo

You’re the man, and your mom is awesome.

Hammbone44

I’ve been there man! 10/10 would get my wisdom teeth pulled every weekend if I could. Whatever drugs they give you are the best!

Cursive87

And, if that wasn’t enough, here’s part 2!

We’re guessing he takes very good care of his teeth these days.

Source Justin Ching Image Screengrab