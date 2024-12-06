This Shark Tank pitch fail is an all-time classic of the genre

Entertainment Funny fails tv

Alex Bertelli and Clay Banks of Haven Lock made TV history when they asked for half a million dollars for six per cent equity in their smart lock product, on season 10 of Shark Tank – which is the American version of Dragons’ Den.

Watch what happened in the classic clip.

That’s a special kind of humiliation right there.

It cropped up again when it was posted on Reddit’s r/Funny

Reddit users laughed and cringed at the same time, leaving comments like these –

Imagine you are trying to sleep at night. Suddenly you hear a whisper outside the door. Do the flying kick Alex.

cndynn96

“911 what’s your emergency?” “Every 5 seconds or so ,there’s a very loud knock on my door.”

GLUTINUSMAXIMUS

“Day 36: Still. Can’t. Open. Damn. Door!” -poor Alex.

fuzzytradr

Put this in the dictionary for the word “Embarrassing”…

HubbaBubba

Imagine being Alex trying to sleep at night after billionaires laughed at his desperation how much are those deadbolts.

CrackermanDaniels

Here’s some free – and quite bad – advice.

I think the lesson here is, only fear Chuck Norris, no-one else can kick down a door 🤷‍♂️

Lower_bar_2428

You’d probably already guessed, but the entrepreneurs failed to persuade any sharks to invest, though they are (slightly surprisingly) still in business – not as housebreakers, obviously.

