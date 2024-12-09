A guy kept a count of all the showers he took in 2024 and there are some very disturbing gaps in the record
This was a year in which we learned that will track just about every aspect of their daily activities – including how much they poo (no, really).
So it tracks that someone would keep count of the amount of showers they took every month for the year. Enter Twitter/X user @hoodispida who shared his stats for the year to November on the social media app.
One month to go pic.twitter.com/0gYpUN7Gvz
— ⁴⁵ (@hoodispida) December 1, 2024
As you’ll quickly notice, there are significant gaps in the data, especially around the summer months. And people are not impressed.
1.
What happened in July?
— (@BravesGotNext) December 1, 2024
2.
No showers in July sounds like there should be a warrant for your arrest https://t.co/xa1nToJeF1
— Penelope Pitstop (@PashaPeculiar) December 4, 2024
3.
“July” https://t.co/844WL2zIBd pic.twitter.com/2qDPJqvCB4
— Sharky (@Jonade21) December 4, 2024
4.
0 showers in the dead of summer is diabolical. https://t.co/a0y12YIDLa
— EBN (@EbzTruly_) December 3, 2024
5.
Showering 0 times in July should be seen as a crime against humanity https://t.co/WVWrp09aN5
— cashmere (@VivSaintLaurent) December 4, 2024
6.
the storytelling here. Clearly started showering last half of August overcoming a cyclical depressive episode and because he didn’t stink he was able to get a partner. got too comfortable a month in, stopped showering and lost them leading to another depressive episode in Novembe https://t.co/T0binRKCd1
— lazy daisy (@extermicakes) December 4, 2024
7.
You didn’t shower in the hottest month of the year? https://t.co/JMaMbAJk4w pic.twitter.com/ayicpCHieg
— MD (@nightdawndusk) December 2, 2024
8.
Bro averaging 10.9 showers a month
— James the Basketball Mang (@amongus4269) December 2, 2024
9.
how tf you guys doesn’t take at least 60 showers per month?? https://t.co/vh8UXJ48VF pic.twitter.com/ajsZSMx4ix
— mariana (@nickmrller) December 4, 2024
10.
19 showers across the 92 days of summer should be grounds for life imprisonment in a siberian labor camp https://t.co/9WZgmq1VkK
— adrian (@crawf34) December 4, 2024
11.
that girl he met in september almost changed his life for the better https://t.co/lSsemhB3Sk
— Mar (@xp1osivo) December 2, 2024
12.
So you had a bath instead right? pic.twitter.com/RAszDAIs3O
— ShinyMcShine: Simpsons Quotes (@ShinyMcShine_) December 2, 2024
13.
i cant get into bed without showering yall are crazyyyyyy https://t.co/XCerNs9WNW
— soir – fan account (@museum_wony) December 3, 2024
14.
— (@pinkmagiclala) December 2, 2024
READ MORE
A man shared the workspace planner he uses at home with his wife and the spreadsheet hit the fan – 13 funniest responses
Source: Twitter/X/hoodispida
Image: Freepik