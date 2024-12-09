A guy kept a count of all the showers he took in 2024 and there are some very disturbing gaps in the record

Life hygiene

This was a year in which we learned that will track just about every aspect of their daily activities – including how much they poo (no, really).

So it tracks that someone would keep count of the amount of showers they took every month for the year. Enter Twitter/X user @hoodispida who shared his stats for the year to November on the social media app.

One month to go pic.twitter.com/0gYpUN7Gvz — ⁴⁵ (@hoodispida) December 1, 2024

As you’ll quickly notice, there are significant gaps in the data, especially around the summer months. And people are not impressed.

1.

What happened in July? — (@BravesGotNext) December 1, 2024

2.

No showers in July sounds like there should be a warrant for your arrest https://t.co/xa1nToJeF1 — Penelope Pitstop (@PashaPeculiar) December 4, 2024

3.

4.

0 showers in the dead of summer is diabolical. https://t.co/a0y12YIDLa — EBN (@EbzTruly_) December 3, 2024

5.

Showering 0 times in July should be seen as a crime against humanity https://t.co/WVWrp09aN5 — cashmere (@VivSaintLaurent) December 4, 2024

6.

the storytelling here. Clearly started showering last half of August overcoming a cyclical depressive episode and because he didn’t stink he was able to get a partner. got too comfortable a month in, stopped showering and lost them leading to another depressive episode in Novembe https://t.co/T0binRKCd1 — lazy daisy (@extermicakes) December 4, 2024

7.

You didn’t shower in the hottest month of the year? https://t.co/JMaMbAJk4w pic.twitter.com/ayicpCHieg — MD (@nightdawndusk) December 2, 2024

8.

Bro averaging 10.9 showers a month — James the Basketball Mang (@amongus4269) December 2, 2024

9.

how tf you guys doesn’t take at least 60 showers per month?? https://t.co/vh8UXJ48VF pic.twitter.com/ajsZSMx4ix — mariana (@nickmrller) December 4, 2024

10.

19 showers across the 92 days of summer should be grounds for life imprisonment in a siberian labor camp https://t.co/9WZgmq1VkK — adrian (@crawf34) December 4, 2024

11.

that girl he met in september almost changed his life for the better https://t.co/lSsemhB3Sk — Mar (@xp1osivo) December 2, 2024

12.

So you had a bath instead right? pic.twitter.com/RAszDAIs3O — ShinyMcShine: Simpsons Quotes (@ShinyMcShine_) December 2, 2024

13.

i cant get into bed without showering yall are crazyyyyyy https://t.co/XCerNs9WNW — soir – fan account (@museum_wony) December 3, 2024

14.

Source: Twitter/X/hoodispida

Image: Freepik