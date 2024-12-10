Nigel Farage ‘warmly welcomed’ Holly Vallance’s husband Nick Candy to Reform UK and everyone said the same thing

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Politics news now, and Holly Vallance’s husband Nick Candy, the property tycoon who previously donated to the Conservative Party, has jumped ship to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Not only that, Candy is going to be Reform UK’s treasurer.

I warmly welcome this latest defection to Reform UK. Nick Candy’s efforts as our new party treasurer will help us to win elections.https://t.co/CLPne7FSKw — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 10, 2024

And everyone – well, quite a lot of people – all said the same thing.

1.

Another massive blow for the elites as a privately educated billionaire luxury property developer becomes Reform treasurer pic.twitter.com/YOGOIvfuFf — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 9, 2024

2.

Another Conservative billionaire donor gets job with the ‘people’s party’ Holly Valance’s property tycoon husband Nick Candy to become Reform UK’s treasurer https://t.co/xclcaiVhGO — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) December 10, 2024

3.

Seeing the pattern? Nigel Farage: Dulwich College

Richard Tice: Uppingham School

Zia Yusuf: Hampton School

Rupert Lowe: Radley College

Nick Candy: Epsom College — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) December 10, 2024

4.

The people of Clacton will totally be able to identify pic.twitter.com/wOxXaUywcq — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 9, 2024

5.

More billionaires to do battle with the elites https://t.co/RhBE2YUYjX — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 10, 2024

6.

Reform. The party of elite, private school educated billionaires. pic.twitter.com/CioDSPqvoN — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 10, 2024

7.

Nick Candy, the new Reform UK Treasurer is a luxury property developer. His clients range from pop stars such as Kylie Minogue to ultra-wealthy oligarchs and sheikhs. Talk about British homes for British workers. pic.twitter.com/UUWhxZigLD — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) December 10, 2024

8.

The party of multimillionaires pretending to be regular blokes ‘warmly welcoming’ a ghastly property magnate. https://t.co/QDvZknBup2 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) December 10, 2024

9.

Nick Candy made his money selling vulgar properties to the international wealthy elite. Of course, if you said he helped house immigrants he’d be reviled. But this is how Reform works: gaslighting all the way to the bank. https://t.co/dlAQLTnltF — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) December 10, 2024

