Someone said anyone still using a Hotmail address doesn’t deserve respect, and the comment did not find people well – 16 favourite reactions

Over on Anon Opin., where real people can submit their anonymous opinions via a form, and the best are shared on Twitter, one unknown (obviously) person came for Hotmail address-holders.

From its launch in 1996 as one of the first web-based email services, to its demise in 2013, Hotmail.com was one of the most popular addresses, and its successor – Outlook.com – has more than 500 million users, and even allows new accounts with the Hotmail domain name.

Those original Hotmail addresses still exist and function, however, and their users weren’t about to take the diss lying down.

Here’s a taste of what made ‘Hotmail’ trend on Twitter/X.

Hotmail til I die. Immediately feel a wave of respect and brotherly love any time I encounter a fellow user. https://t.co/yZBedEXuSc — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) December 12, 2024

Does that apply to those of us not only with a Hotmail address …. But a .co.uk one at that!! — Phil Tibbs (@MoonieNo5) December 12, 2024

Listen Linda, not only do I have "Hotmail" in my email address – its hotmail DOT COM amd contains NO numbers. Having a 25yr old email address deserves ALL the respect. Pesky kids. https://t.co/kXqpT8luoU — The Tuft and Quiff ☃️ (@TheTuftandQuiff) December 12, 2024

It’s true, I don’t — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) December 12, 2024

I only have a https://t.co/PGfKoicEJT email address (apart from work) and frankly I'm the best person I know. https://t.co/WlqM8teUPK — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) December 12, 2024

I very much disagree, Hotmail has been so ‘uncool’ for so long now, it has now come full circle and is unironically cool again — Davis Fang (@Davis_Fang) December 12, 2024

Get some respect on my Hotmail account. I should have also get some sort of long service award for my 25 year old eBay account ! — Sally (@salbre81) December 12, 2024

Hotmail is the OG, trail blazer, the classy as fuck Titanic of its time, luxuriously doomed & iconic, it's old money, vintage wine, internet tradition, it is the Queen Elizabeth II tier of all the mails, and deserves EVERY ounce of respect, the highest regard and global acclaim. https://t.co/PfXy23adKG — Vittoria (@vitt2tsnoc) December 12, 2024

I managed to get a Hotmail address with my name not having to use numbers. Beat that. — Lord Jim (@jimsicle) December 12, 2024

I ain't changing my email on 300 websites just to keep you happy mate! — cadmunkey (@cadmunkey) December 12, 2024

I’ve had the same Hotmail address for 26 years. 8 years older than this bloody website. https://t.co/B5Om8oAFrF pic.twitter.com/yuL4lqQFHS — James (@GammonBaron) December 12, 2024

Have had my Hotmail email since 1998 and still using it on a daily basis. Your respect is not required. https://t.co/HVzPRgmnq7 — Claire (@Seejay220) December 12, 2024

Know your place peasant, a Hotmail address without numbers is the calling card of the internet's landed gentry. — James Lowery (@yrewol) December 12, 2024

When I started a food blog in 2009, I had the luxury of choosing a Hotmail address that simply included the name of my site, I didn’t need to tack on clunky numbers or special characters. I still use it today. Hotmail is very demure, very mindful. https://t.co/uWzGX1b7zO — Valerie (@GamineCuisine) December 12, 2024

After the Kemi Badenoch nonsense about sandwiches, it was all a bit too much for @hellothisisivan.

Why are people so weird? “Ooh you shouldn’t eat sandwiches, ooh, you shouldn’t have a Hotmail address” Mind your own sodding business https://t.co/4ed3Tp4OtV — The Holly and the Ivan (@hellothisisivan) December 12, 2024

