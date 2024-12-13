Social Media healthcare Peter Thiel Piers Morgan

Neither Piers Morgan nor Peter Thiel is known for being particularly personable. Put them together and what do you get?

An unstoppable force meeting an immovable object… or a conversational vortex fillable only with stops, starts, pouts and sheen.

The context:

Luigi Mangione, age 26, is the suspected shooter of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson. Morgan is a bastion of journalism with integrity (fact check, please). Thiel is one of the billionaires trying to turn back time by investing millions upon millions into anti-aging research. He co-founded PayPal and, alongside Elon Musk, apparently has the admiration of Luigi. Yes, that Luigi (not that there’s much he can do about that).

Here is Piers interviewing Peter (to pay Paul) for his ‘Uncensored’ talk show, asking him a simple question about Mangione.

Piers Morgan asked Antichrist Peter Thiel what he would say to people who celebrated Luigi Mangione — who was a fan of Peter Thiel and Elon Musk — murdering an insurance CEO. If someone can find a worse answer to any question, I’d love to see it. This is excruciating. pic.twitter.com/Y7JTFQlUzv — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) December 12, 2024

“To those who think this shooter is a hero,” Piers says, “what would you say to them?”

In case you didn’t quite catch Peter’s response, what he said was this:

“*Pause* Um. *sigh* *pause* It’s *sigh* I—well—I, I, I, I, I-ju, I-just, I don’t know *sigh* what to say.

I *pause* I think, I—I st- I still think you have, you should try to make an argument.

And I, I, I think this is, this is, you should, you know, there may be things wrong with our healthcare system.

But, you hav- you have to make an argument, and you have to try to find a way to convince people.

And uh, and, and, and change it, by that, and, and this is, this is not going to work.

And um… I don’t know.

It’s, it’s. It’s—it’s—it’s. Yeah. Th- th- I mean there are all sorts of things one, one— could say about it.

But uh… um. I—I don’t—I don’t think—and I *pause* again, I think the… the motives—feel, I—I—I—I—I don’t want to go into all the particulars here.

But I don’t think, um, uh, I don’t think there’s anything heroic about him.”

Which is precious in and of itself. But the characteristically irreverent response from the denizens of X also bears repetition. Many of the comments make reference to his anti-aging exploits.

Wow. Didn’t know Neuralink works so good.

Just some connection issues – probably easy to fix. — Rob (@chardoyaaay) December 13, 2024

Is that Peter Thiel or Roy Cohn reanimated? Does he use salad dressing as a moisturizer? — Christopher (@Christo38886665) December 13, 2024

A haircut made for wearing hats — eddie havoc (@eddiehavoc) December 13, 2024

“There are all sorts of things one could say about it, and I choose to say none of them.” — ctrl.alt.del (@jermd1990) December 13, 2024

I'd like to see Thiel's hairpiece and Trump's combover in a cage match — Fella Major (@needlenaps) December 13, 2024

And now for a call-back…

"If someone can find a worse answer to any question, I’d love to see it."

pic.twitter.com/GoUmJcyyL5 — Lemon Creek (@TheLemonCreek) December 13, 2024

Funnily enough, we wrote a story about that exact interview here!

