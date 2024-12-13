Some lads brought on a full drinks dispenser for their train trip to a Rangers game in Glasgow – 20 favourite responses

Life alcohol public transport

Some people sneak a cheeky can or two onto the train for a long journey.

Then there are these lads, and talk about there being no half measures.

Twitter user @jkt1882 took this picture of the set-up from a group of lads travelling to the Rangers v Spurs game in the Ibrox Stadium, and shared it on the platform, where it has since gone viral.

These boys have pulled this out on the train up to Rangers pic.twitter.com/1uUjhoxQ4p — jkt (@jkt1882) December 12, 2024

Now, we’d never condone behaviour like this that may break the rules, and indeed someone did report them.

@AvantiWestCoast @AvantiHelpTeam hi team, Tottenham Hotspur supporters on a service from London to Glasgow have set up an unauthorised bar in one of your trains. I believe this needs to be looked into and potentially removed from the train at the next station? Please look into it https://t.co/wZOKiv5SXg — NS (@NS_1872) December 12, 2024

To which @jkt1882 replied:

Can you ask them to send some ice down? https://t.co/Mu1LijdjdW — jkt (@jkt1882) December 12, 2024

But lots of people do seem to appreciate the guys’ commitment to the cause.

“Babe, don’t for get your lemon and lime slices for the game” Superb — TheresonlyoneEmmaM (@TheresonlyoneEm) December 12, 2024

The attention to detail here. Look at that ice and lemon. https://t.co/poUDX0yUEU — Francesca Williams (@cannyfrank) December 13, 2024

Maybe this country can be great again https://t.co/Hae9mQI2C2 — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) December 12, 2024

I think the kitchen cabinet crew has to raise its train picnic game. https://t.co/prIgALK8ru — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 12, 2024

“Ooooh get some cans down you oooooh that’s shite oooooh” Grow up. It’s an outstanding effort right up to and including the bottle of Pernod https://t.co/pmJVOfWmFU — Rossco (@HeartandHutts) December 12, 2024

Pernod? Must have got on the train in 1904. https://t.co/LVXyQTlh0u — Hans Sprungfeld (@HSprungfeld50) December 12, 2024

Jesus, they have Pernod in there! The complete disgust, but also admiration I have for these boys, is unprecedented! — tp5.eth (@intlatco) December 12, 2024

Pernod….yeah, they’re definitely Spurs fans! — Simon Lester (@SimonLester24) December 12, 2024

Surely invest in a freezer bag for the ice going to all that effort — Jack – Enic Out (@Jack_Doyle82) December 12, 2024

