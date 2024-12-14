Andrew Tate’s house suffered a power cut and of all the totally on-point comebacks, this one really warmed our cockles

Twitter Andrew tate

Unconfirmed reports from Romania, where you’ll probably know that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are under house arrest, suggest the brothers have suffered a power cut.

Tristan Tate appeared to suggest the brothers were being singled out by the Romanian authorities, although the tweet in which he said this now appears to have been deleted.

And as many people have pointed out, power cuts are not exactly uncommon.

Whatever the truth it prompted lots of response, like anything to do with Andrew Tate has a tendency to do.

Maybe he didn’t pay his bills? — Erik Schramm (@schramMedia) December 12, 2024

God bless Romania https://t.co/6nsCvOndZB — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) December 13, 2024

The amount of grown men simping for these 2 is just awkward. — Derek Wade Miller (@OleBeeM) December 12, 2024

Perhaps I have treated Romania too harshly https://t.co/qhFnH3fVTM — NoBiscotti (@NoBiscotti) December 13, 2024

top G(enerator) — c (@caydrrr) December 12, 2024

But the very best response – and not for the first time – came from all kinds of amazing menswear expert, Derek Guy.

imagine freezing inside your home but all your clothes are too slim to layer https://t.co/qHvdCeIpBP — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 14, 2024

Boom.

And just to reinforce the point, remember this from @dieworkwear just a little while ago.

this how you look pic.twitter.com/htxW9ZVn4Y — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 19, 2024

Double oof.

It’s all good because built different — naïm (@naimonx) December 14, 2024

yea they’re built different (50% Nylon 40% Polyester 10% Elastane) — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 14, 2024

READ MORE

Laura Kuenssberg just won interviewer of the year and of all the A++ comebacks, this one knocked the rest out of the park

Source @dieworkwear @jacksonhinklle