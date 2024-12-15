Prince Andrew and his pal, the Chinese spy – 21 seriously funny tweets about the Royal Family’s most dim son

News prince andrew royal family

Prince Andrew is back in the news, further covering himself and his family in glory, this time because of his “close friendship” with a businessman who has been accused of being a Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew says he ceased all contact with alleged Chinese spy after advice from government and nothing sensitive was discussed https://t.co/IYiCItuY3X — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 13, 2024

This Andrew guy, eh! Of course, it’s not the first time that the non-working Royal and brother of King Charles has shown, erm, lapses in judgement.

Naturally, amid all the usual national security concerns, people took the opportunity to take the piss. Here are some of the best reactions to the Andrew-spy story.

1.

The Royal Family when Prince Andrew talks to literally any human being: https://t.co/KIxou9xsbB pic.twitter.com/QyRqLtY1a4 — Robbie Weir (@rw2711) December 13, 2024

2.

This Chinese spy stuff could really ruin Prince Andrew’s reputation *sarcastic look to camera*. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 14, 2024

3.

Journalist has just said "Prince Andrew doesn't possess any intelligence useful to the Chinese." He should have ended that sentence at 'intelligence'. — Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) December 13, 2024

4.

A Chinese spy with close ties to Prince Andrew has been banned from the UK. “I am obviously very embarrassed by my connection to such a disreputable character” said the Chinese spy. — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) December 12, 2024

5.

“And anyway I only met him in Pizza Express” https://t.co/7LAO1F3W8w — Ian Rae (@IanRae64) December 13, 2024

6.

If only there were signs that Prince Andrew could be compromised pic.twitter.com/hiEAI4GmPz — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) December 12, 2024

7.

He should do an interview to clear things up https://t.co/66gKg5r1pj — Jay (@UtdClass) December 13, 2024

8.

"Yes waiter. Do you have any dim sons?" https://t.co/b1aTfvgxaH — Darlo Walrus (@HartyDFC) December 13, 2024

9.

I’d say he’d be sweating about this but… https://t.co/3xrgrcKzbR — Warren S (@1wozza) December 13, 2024

10.

Don’t sweat the spy stuff — Carl Mann (@carl_mann) December 13, 2024

11.

If only we didn’t need Prince Andrew so much — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 13, 2024

12.