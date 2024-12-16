Life Andrew tate comebacks

The epilogue to this A++ Christmas takedown of Andrew Tate made it even better

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2024

We’ve featured no end of fabulous takedowns of former Big Brother contestant Andrew Tate on these pages, and very entertaining they are too.

And if we were to compile a hall of fame for this sort of thing – you wouldn’t put it past us – this would be somewhere close to the very top.

It’s a fabulous example of the genre which has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious, highlighted by @RightWingCope who said: ‘Andrew Tate OBLITERATED by a TRUE alpha male.’

True Alpha male, alright.

And we mention it not just because it was beautifully put all by itself, but because it got even better when the person responsible shared an update with everyone on Twitter (no, not Tate). Different Twitter handle, same guy.

All kinds of awesome!

Steady on, let’s not get carried away.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This tale of when he tried his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is our favourite Bob Mortimer story of the year

Source @RightWingCope