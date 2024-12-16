The epilogue to this A++ Christmas takedown of Andrew Tate made it even better

Life Andrew tate comebacks

We’ve featured no end of fabulous takedowns of former Big Brother contestant Andrew Tate on these pages, and very entertaining they are too.

And if we were to compile a hall of fame for this sort of thing – you wouldn’t put it past us – this would be somewhere close to the very top.

It’s a fabulous example of the genre which has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious, highlighted by @RightWingCope who said: ‘Andrew Tate OBLITERATED by a TRUE alpha male.’

True Alpha male, alright.

And we mention it not just because it was beautifully put all by itself, but because it got even better when the person responsible shared an update with everyone on Twitter (no, not Tate). Different Twitter handle, same guy.

Update: still blessed, still appreciated, and have a son on the way. Life’s too short to spend following yhe advice of predatory wannabe gurus. Find what makes you happy, enjoy that happiness, and help a few people along the way. Everyone’s on a different road, let it ride. — Anthony (@hyperbolicsines) July 25, 2024

All kinds of awesome!

cooked by being a better person. — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) July 25, 2024

Incredible how politely yet devastatingly he put Tate in his place — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) July 25, 2024

we need Anthony to start his podcast right now — Loli.rose.x (@Lolirosex) July 25, 2024

Steady on, let’s not get carried away.

To conclude …

I’m convinced that the people who follow Andrew Tate do it because they get turned on when he tells them all how worthless he thinks they are. — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) July 25, 2024

READ MORE

This tale of when he tried his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is our favourite Bob Mortimer story of the year

Source @RightWingCope