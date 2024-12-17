A creative dad’s very clever way of packaging cash gifts made them almost too good to open

Pics christmas

Talented dad Donnachaidh O’Chionnaigh wanted to find a better way of presenting his children with gifts of cash rather than an uninspiring bank transfer or notes in a card – both of which would still be more than welcome, of course.

What he came up with was so amazing, it went viral back in 2019 when he first shared the pictures online.

None of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash. Understandable, but cash as a gift, while practical, always feels impersonal, so I made special packaging. Went over well pic.twitter.com/urXVCHtDyW — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) 26 December 2019

The innovative gifts went down really well with their recipients.

They really liked them! I knew the teens would get the idea right away, but I was surprised even the youngest ones (8 & 10) liked them so much, and they've never really been into action figures. They said they didn't want to take them out of the box — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) 26 December 2019

And just as well on Twitter, where they soon went viral, gathering more than 100,000 retweets in a couple of days, plus a lot of admiration, like these five comments.

1.

Code Name Fiddy XD pic.twitter.com/D2V0nFa8VR — Jingledash (@Dinkeldash) 26 December 2019

2.

That is the best way to give money I've ever seen! — Cleodora Silvestri (@drakkenmensch) 26 December 2019

3.

This is the greatest gift ever and I want these boxes https://t.co/S9BuBqKGvW — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) December 28, 2019

4.

So creative. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 26, 2019

5.

I commend this guy for the fact the man hours and the production on these would have cost more than the money they hold 😁 respect! https://t.co/R0EL975YXv — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 27, 2019

In case you fancy trying this yourselves, Donnachaidha kindly provided some tips.

This blew up, it seems. You're all very kind! Thank you! To answer some Qs –

– All of them were made in photoshop, printed on cardstock, and cut to shape. I found pics of old blister pack figures online and either recreated them or heavily modified them, whichever was simpler — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) 26 December 2019

– I made them sized to print on 8.5"x11" paper except the Funko one, which I formatted for 11"x17". Actual Funko boxes are bigger than that, but I wanted the bill to fill the window. Here's the pic I made if you want to do your own. pic.twitter.com/PbMiiGw2B2 — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) 26 December 2019

If that’s piqued your interest, there are even more tips in his thread.

READ MORE

17 fabulously clever packaging designs that went to the next level and beyond

Source @TwoClawsMedia Image @TwoClawsMedia, Matthias Cooper on Pexels