This ‘Couple’s first Christmas’ sketch hilariously outlines the trials and tribulations of discovering your other half’s weird festive traditions

You’ll probably recognise actor and comedian George Lewis from his viral sketches in which he plays the part of two toddlers having a conversation.

Consider them a hilarious light shone on the mindset of small children. Here’s a taster.

See! It’s one hundred per cent relatable to anyone who deals with toddlers.

George has been having an altogether more adult conversation (in some ways), in the guise of a couple spending their first Christmas together and discovering how diverse people’s Christmas customs can be.

Well, that escalated quickly.

“Turkey for tea, we serve at three – that’s the rhyme.” “Never heard that. Five is what we do.” “Oh, we’ve got to do it early so we can open presents.” “What? No, no. Presents first thing – you can’t wait all day.”

It struck a chord – or should that be chimed a bell? – with TikTok users, who shared their own traditions and marvelled at the ones in the sketch.

1.

First Christmas together, forcing him to pick up a McDonald’s Christmas Eve in matching pjs as tis the tradition of Christmas.

n0trubi

2.

This is the true British Christmas….you are assigned a family tradition at birth and then you must follow it to the minute each year until death.

nl3262

3.

I can respect other traditions but not opening presents first thing is a deal breaker.

Mona

4.

Try being from two different countries. We can’t even agree on the date!

Rebecca Ellie

5.

Wait, what, not everyone opens pressies at crack of dawn, baileys and chocolates for breckie, dinner at 3 with a snowball,Doctor Who at 7 and sleep by 9?

baileysbottle2

6.

My partners family don’t eat until 7pm and presents AFTER dinner…it’s awful, I literally cried the first year I went.

Ruth Proctor

7.

It’s breakfast, stockings, big roast lunch, presents, BLT left overs then watching Christmas films and tv at mine. Can’t do it any other way.

maddy

8.

My ex’s family open presents after dinner. I think this was the final straw that caused the divorce.

RosesAndLavender

10.

love the fact the activities get wilder so you go along. “throw mince pies for the neighbours to catch” I’m dying.

J.R.

11.

My Dutch girlfriend will deadpan describe things like “then your neighbour hides the washing basket of presents and runs away”.

Lex

George might have started something.

I’m sending a group text to the neighbours to see how they’d feel about incorporating catching mince pies from the roof into their day because that sounds fantastic

Sarah Plum

I want to see how far we get saying the words to Christmas carol holding the magic spoon- new Christmas game unlocked.

AmeliaJane33

Follow him to make sure you don’t miss any of his excellent posts, and you can find him on Save It For The Podcast, with the very funny Jake Lambert.

