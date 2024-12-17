This fabulous clip from the late, great Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies is 18 seconds that will always make our day better

Entertainment dinnerladies Victoria Wood

The fabulous sitcom Dinnerladies by the late, great Victoria Wood has been going wildly viral on Twitter and it’s just the escape we needed from everything else going on right now.

It was shared by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 – something of a past master at sharing golden nuggets of entertainment past – and this one’s a proper cracker.

If I’d written this line I’d have retired to an island somewhere with a permanent grin on my face. Prepare for genius. pic.twitter.com/eA7024hCnQ — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 10, 2023

Golden!

Thanks James…just spat coffee over the dog!!! — Nic Sands (@Beachsnads10) December 10, 2023

Thelma’s viagra monologue is the high water mark of the British sitcom genre. Dinnerladies is even better than Fawlty Towers and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise. — Brontë Country Landscapes (@AFowlerPhoto) December 10, 2023

I see that and raise you this… pic.twitter.com/oXPS1ufT58 — Pete J (@Zakalwe1970) December 10, 2023

I try to ensure that I never chance upon a repeat of dinnerladies when flicking through the channels, because if I do I always end up watching the whole thing – by which I mean both series. — Tim Parker (@TimP43) December 10, 2023

My sister has been buying me ‘Charlie’ for Christmas every year because of this!

Obviously, I oblige with the line.

We’re still laughing. — Theresa Bee (@chalkntalk1) December 10, 2023

And follow @JamesAHogg2 here!

READ MORE

People shared the ‘facts they are tired of explaining to people’ and please don’t make us repeat any of these 27 again

Source @JamesAHogg2