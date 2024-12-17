Entertainment dinnerladies Victoria Wood

This fabulous clip from the late, great Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies is 18 seconds that will always make our day better

Poke Staff. Updated December 17th, 2024

The fabulous sitcom Dinnerladies by the late, great Victoria Wood has been going wildly viral on Twitter and it’s just the escape we needed from everything else going on right now.

It was shared by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 – something of a past master at sharing golden nuggets of entertainment past – and this one’s a proper cracker.

Golden!

Source @JamesAHogg2