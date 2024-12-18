Fabulous Frankie Boyle on American foreign policy went wildly viral again and the payoff is A++

Celebrity America frankie boyle

The great Frankie Boyle has been going viral again after news of a new Alex Garland film about the Iraq War.

Everything is based on memory. Directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Civil War director Alex Garland, this is WARFARE. In theaters 2025. pic.twitter.com/zk2cFAhHQH — A24 (@A24) December 16, 2024

It prompted this clip of Frankie Boyle talking American foreign policy to go viral …

You should have used this one. Much better crowd with another joke in the end. pic.twitter.com/zNUoNuIAqq — Shady69 (@D_Eminem_Show) December 17, 2024

… but this slightly longer clip was even better.

Ooof.



H/T @thinkpiecetribe