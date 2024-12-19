Donald Trump turned up with a new slicked-back hairstyle and the internet mocked him into next week

US donald trump

We’re very much in favour of people living their own life, as long as it doesn’t unnecessarily harm others, and that includes what they eat, who they love and how they style their clothes, hair and make-up.

That being said, we couldn’t ignore the attention being paid to Donald Trump‘s very different new look.

The swirly birds nest is gone! Trump gets a makeover, debuting a new closer cropped hairstyle. Got to admit it’s a big improvement, and makes him look more youthful. pic.twitter.com/sFeP33yv05 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 18, 2024

The departure from his classic combover led to a fair amount of mockery online.

Here’s just a little of it.

1.

I think it looks like he stuck his head out the car window while his hair dried. https://t.co/Blh0LLKsxH — Stephaine Bessette (@Sixxwitch1) December 19, 2024

2.

Trump got new hair cut, and its fucking hillarious. He looks like Buzz McCallister from Home Alone pic.twitter.com/LXTLCRPi9Y — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) December 18, 2024

3.

Trump inspired by Joe Dirt for his new hair cut! pic.twitter.com/8KAgizhdH4 — Slowpoke Rodriguez (Chubby Boxer) (@ChubbyTrevno) December 18, 2024

4.

It appears Trump and his Mobius combover have lost the battle. pic.twitter.com/n4QJruStIU — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) December 18, 2024

5.

He looks like an old man who just rolled off his La-Z-Boy and got out of his trailer. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) December 18, 2024

6.

Is this the Back to the Future with Biff as President pic.twitter.com/dpLAkvDt9t — Lefties Losing It (@LeftistLunatics) December 18, 2024

7.

8.

He wants to look like Elon Musk. — Charleston Girl (@BTiBeauty) December 19, 2024

9.

It's a little more "Adolphy" on the sides. — Randy Shulman (@RandyShulman) December 18, 2024

10.

11.

Reminds me of one half of the Nasty Boys! pic.twitter.com/9GTiOOFYpN — Konrad “Radders” H (@konnie83) December 18, 2024

12.

13.

14.

this should be counted as another assassination attempt https://t.co/lPTO3nhQhs — tesla (@teslastweakin) December 19, 2024

15.

Rather than a style choice, it’s almost certainly just this.

Trump's new look is actually HAT HAIR mixed with a little good old-fashioned SWEAT, people. pic.twitter.com/VCWw6lkR9R — White Magic Woman (@vanilla_bean80) December 18, 2024

