Need to know your buds from your pods? This Carroll diagram has the funniest definitive answer

Maths has a bad rep, probably because of textbooks obsessed with working out the height of a tree from its shadow or telling you that Malik has x apples, which is not how they sell them in any shop we’ve ever seen.

This Carroll diagram – a sorting chart designed by Lewis Carroll of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland fame – might just make you feel a little warmer towards maths, if only until you next have to work out which bottle of cola is the best value.

Reddit users took a fancy to BigMacZack69’s post, leaving comments like these –

Fresh prince of Bud Air.

Grunwild

This is so amazing yet so simple. This might be the best part of my day. Thank you for this.

Reverse-zebra

I didn’t know I needed this today, but apparently I did.

sleepmeld

There was also this –

I just call them all headphones.

ThatDudeMichaelYeah

That works, too.

Anyway – never try to put a basketball-playing dog in your ear.

Source Reddit Image Reddit, alexb on Unsplash