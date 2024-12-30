Politics ireland lee anderson

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson appears to have accidentally tweeted support for a united Ireland, and people are understandably confused

David Harris. Updated December 30th, 2024

Fresh from his adventures at The Somme, Reform MP and enthusiastic internet troll ’30p’ Lee Anderson has been trending again on Twitter after his latest statement appeared to advocate for a united Ireland.

Here’s what he said.

The Irish. There's a couple of blokes I drink with in my local. Bill is from Northern Ireland. We call him Irish Bill. Tony is from the Republic and we call him Irish Tony. In our minds they are both Irish. I hope that's cleared that up for the hard of understanding

We suspect that he may not fully grasp the implication of his (possibly fabricated) story of his Irish ‘friends’, and we’re not at all sure what point he thought he was making. He probably doesn’t even know himself, to be fair.

The ‘hard of understanding’ bit at the end was flung right back in his face.

As so often happens, Larry the Cat put it in a nutshell.

