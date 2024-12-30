Reform UK MP Lee Anderson appears to have accidentally tweeted support for a united Ireland, and people are understandably confused

Politics ireland lee anderson

Fresh from his adventures at The Somme, Reform MP and enthusiastic internet troll ’30p’ Lee Anderson has been trending again on Twitter after his latest statement appeared to advocate for a united Ireland.

Here’s what he said.

We suspect that he may not fully grasp the implication of his (possibly fabricated) story of his Irish ‘friends’, and we’re not at all sure what point he thought he was making. He probably doesn’t even know himself, to be fair.

The ‘hard of understanding’ bit at the end was flung right back in his face.

1.

Is this you calling for the reunification of Ireland? Is that official Reform policy? — Baldrick's Prized Turnip (@JohnMcHugh1878) December 30, 2024

2.

@reformparty_uk making the car for a united Ireland. I mean Brexit did half the job but I'm not sure the #loyal #RangersFC crew are on board. — Malex (@markpalexander) December 29, 2024

3.

We have 2 chaps who drink at our local.

Jack from Northern Ireland. We call him Jack.

Ronny is from the Republic. We call him Ronnie.

In our minds they are both our friends.

Did you see what I did there Lee?

I hope that’s cleared that up for you and your lack of understanding. — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 29, 2024

4.

Do you have trouble calling them Bill & Tony? — SirTrevsDivingHeader (@NobbyNoMates174) December 29, 2024

5.

Did they both fight at the Battle of the Somme? — The Gordon Jackson Five (@mypalfootfoot7) December 29, 2024

6.

It's what they call you that I'm interested in — Ange H (@AngeH36039158) December 30, 2024

7.

Don’t think Billy from the North will be too happy being called Irish. — Alex Coutts (@AlexCoutts11) December 30, 2024

8.

There's a bloke who drinks in that pub. He's from Ashfield, and people call him end . Do you know him ?. He tells tales of his days spent mining coal with his bare hands, of fighting off early released prisoners attacking constituents & voting against workers' rights. — Friends call me Trigger. I tell porkies for cash. (@RJT19651) December 29, 2024

9.

So Northern Ireland is not part of Great Britain? Thanks for clearing that up ✅✖️ — Basil Brett (@larrylondon) December 29, 2024

10.

Irish Bill and Tony need their own podcast. https://t.co/V6UJv47N3P — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) December 30, 2024

11.

You have to admire how proud Lee is of his ignorance. It isn't enough just to be a thick twat, he has to shout about it. https://t.co/H7Q0jN9ORa — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 30, 2024

12.

Lee Anderson sticking on Kneecap and The Wolfe Tones on the jukebox in the local https://t.co/vM8qHs68dY — Josh Evans (@JoshEvans_) December 30, 2024

13.

Didn’t have Lee Anderson’s United Ireland on my bingo card this year but there you go. https://t.co/FLuSsB7LA0 — Hutch (@nolittleman) December 30, 2024

14.

Lee is actually an elected member of parliament The mind boggles https://t.co/cZ9WF8LE3E — Matt Beaumont (@mattbeaumontni) December 30, 2024

As so often happens, Larry the Cat put it in a nutshell.

Observing Anderson attempting to traverse this delicate issue is like watching a pigeon trying to fill in a mortgage application; obvious he doesn't have a clue and just makes a mess. https://t.co/J5N4YdMnOg — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 30, 2024

