The second anniversary of this all-time great Andrew Tate comeback sent it viral all over again

Weird World Andrew tate takedowns

We’ve featured no end of people putting Andrew Tate in his place on these pages over the last year or two, but no-one’s done it quite so magnificently as this.

It was back in the day – two years back, in fact – when Tate declared on Twitter – where else? – that he didn’t sleep with vaccinated women.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies, but none of them was quite so forensically and hilariously on-point as @aboutasteph who just revisited her response on Twitter and sent it viral all over again.

happy two year anniversary to my peak twitter moment that never fails to upset the weirdos https://t.co/ZkK5RVqAM6 — steph ™️ (@aboutasteph) December 29, 2024

Boom!

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it this time round.

How was this two years ago??? — Arnold V. Strong (@arnoldvstrong) December 30, 2024

I often see it reposted and think fondly of you. — Chaeyoung 채영 Park (@Susan16Park) December 29, 2024

In hear the queues have doubled for the flue jab after his tweet

so Tate is not quite as useless as we thought. — Lady Margarete Alice Branson FBPE3.5% (@BranMargarete) December 29, 2024

What a great moment it was, too. See it doing the rounds every so often — Gav Harris (@GavHarris4) December 29, 2024

Love it. Happy anniversary. — rupy (@rupyTN) December 29, 2024

READ MORE

Andrew Tate said it was gay to get a good night’s sleep and Paul Sinha’s A++ comeback went the extra mile

Source @aboutasteph