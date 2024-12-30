Weird World Andrew tate takedowns

The second anniversary of this all-time great Andrew Tate comeback sent it viral all over again

John Plunkett. Updated December 30th, 2024

We’ve featured no end of people putting Andrew Tate in his place on these pages over the last year or two, but no-one’s done it quite so magnificently as this.

It was back in the day – two years back, in fact – when Tate declared on Twitter – where else? – that he didn’t sleep with vaccinated women.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies, but none of them was quite so forensically and hilariously on-point as @aboutasteph who just revisited her response on Twitter and sent it viral all over again.

Boom!

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it this time round.

