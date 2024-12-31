Politics boris johnson John Bercow

There’s never a bad time to revisit John Bercow’s beautifully unfiltered opinion of Boris Johnson

Poke Staff. Updated December 31st, 2024

On February 14th 2022, Sky News’ The Great Debate asked an apt question for the day.

Would you send Boris Johnson a love letter or a letter of dismissal?

The former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, responded with a verbal destruction of Johnson that was so far from sitting on the fence, it wasn’t aware that fences exist.

Ahead of the former PM’s appearance at the Covid Inquiry in December 2023, @implausibleblog shared it again.

Even with Johnson mostly out of the public eye, apart from popping up here and there to promote his flop of a book, it’s very well worth another listen.

“He’s a narcissist, he doesn’t do the detail. He’s ritually dishonest, having a nodding acquaintance with the truth at best, only in a leap year”

Sadly, the clip wasn’t played to Johnson in the hearings, but it got a thumbs up online.

Perhaps Mr Bercow’s point could be repurposed for the next resident of the White House.

