There’s never a bad time to revisit John Bercow’s beautifully unfiltered opinion of Boris Johnson

Politics boris johnson John Bercow

On February 14th 2022, Sky News’ The Great Debate asked an apt question for the day.

Would you send Boris Johnson a love letter or a letter of dismissal?

The former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, responded with a verbal destruction of Johnson that was so far from sitting on the fence, it wasn’t aware that fences exist.

Ahead of the former PM’s appearance at the Covid Inquiry in December 2023, @implausibleblog shared it again.

Even with Johnson mostly out of the public eye, apart from popping up here and there to promote his flop of a book, it’s very well worth another listen.

As Boris Johnson is due to give evidence to the #CovidInquiry some choice words from John Bercow, "Never has a prime minister wielded so much power, made so little effective use of it, and been and been seen to be inn quite such an indecent haste to blow his own trumpet" "I've… pic.twitter.com/0LPA9CJL8S — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 5, 2023

“He’s a narcissist, he doesn’t do the detail. He’s ritually dishonest, having a nodding acquaintance with the truth at best, only in a leap year”

Sadly, the clip wasn’t played to Johnson in the hearings, but it got a thumbs up online.

1.

A timely reminder of some choice words from John Bercow. Every one of them accurate.#JohnsonLiedPeopleDied https://t.co/SxOwJrRsEP — ColinG Я підтримую Україну #FBPE (@GilhamColin) December 6, 2023

2.

Do not pass go. Do not pick up £200. Straight to jail #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/Go8ZTotQ3M — Once upon a time ⚖️ (@TrowsdaleGary) December 6, 2023

3.

Be lovely if they played this to Shredded Wheat Head tomorrow. — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) December 5, 2023

4.

Superb character assasination of Johnson by Bercow. And he's utterly correct √ — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) December 6, 2023

5.

6.

What a super polite British kicking in the balls to Boris by Bercow. Love it. — Steve Bassett (@Steven_Zac) December 5, 2023

7.

Blimey this was good to re-visit !! https://t.co/4uP4FSYGON — Anne Marie Devlin (@winny55) December 6, 2023

Perhaps Mr Bercow’s point could be repurposed for the next resident of the White House.

You could swap out Boris Johnson’s name for Trump or Morrison and the description would fit. How could three so unserious, flim flam men become world leaders at the same time? The planets were in some sick alignment or Rupert Murdoch was just trolling us on a planetary scale? pic.twitter.com/7li3K9Vp3u — Pistolbuttsatwinkle (@buttsa_twinkle) December 5, 2023

READ MORE

The Covid inquiry was told it was the ‘wrong crisis for Boris Johnson’s skillset’ and these 13 responses surely say it all

Source @implausibleblog Image Screengrab, Screengrab