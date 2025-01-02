Entertainment Chris McCausland tv

This old clip from kid’s TV of ‘Strictly’ winner Chris McCausland has been doing the rounds and it’s a thing of joy

David Harris. Updated January 2nd, 2025

Even for those of us who don’t watch Strictly Come Dancing on TV, it was still wonderful to see the frequent clips that popped up on social media of the thoroughly deserving winner Chris McCausland strutting his stuff and cracking jokes.

We can’t remember a more popular winner – everyone on social media seemed to be rooting for him, and it’s almost unheard of nowadays for there to be so much agreement and harmony on a subject.

So it’s wonderful to see him being just as exuberant in this following clip from 2006 CBeebies kid’s TV show Me Too! in which he played Rudi the market trader.

Thanks to Tinted Who for sharing on Twitter.

The clip got a lot of love, as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Others were more impressed by the epic journey he takes in the clip…

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

READ MORE

Chris McCausland and Lee Mack make a wonderful double act and this 90 seconds from the Baftas is an absolute treat

Source Tinted Who Image Screengrab