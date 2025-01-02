This old clip from kid’s TV of ‘Strictly’ winner Chris McCausland has been doing the rounds and it’s a thing of joy

Entertainment Chris McCausland tv

Even for those of us who don’t watch Strictly Come Dancing on TV, it was still wonderful to see the frequent clips that popped up on social media of the thoroughly deserving winner Chris McCausland strutting his stuff and cracking jokes.

We can’t remember a more popular winner – everyone on social media seemed to be rooting for him, and it’s almost unheard of nowadays for there to be so much agreement and harmony on a subject.

So it’s wonderful to see him being just as exuberant in this following clip from 2006 CBeebies kid’s TV show Me Too! in which he played Rudi the market trader.

Congrats to Chris McCausland! Though for me he'll always be Rudi the market seller from Me Too. Anyone else remember that show?#StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/eHkixpcFCm — Tinted Who (@frombwtocolor) December 14, 2024

The clip got a lot of love, as you’d expect.

1.

That programme was a fave in our house. It really helped my daughter understand me going to work and her staying with a childminder. We watched it every day! Happy memories! — Michelle Robertson (@BookwormHT) December 15, 2024

2.

Had it on a loop when my kids were little so it’s imbedded in my brain…! — James Beckley (@Chatabecks) December 15, 2024

3.

Used to love this show as a kid. Watched it pretty much every morning. It was so good. — Mvxzzz (@Mvxzzz) December 16, 2024

4.

If only Chris and Dianne had danced to this song, too! Would have been hilarious — Edward Vickers (@edwardgvickers) December 15, 2024

5.

Noooo way!!!!! He was the guy on granny Murray!!! Now I get why he looked so familiar!! The 5am baby waking starts all fall into place now!! — Amanda (@gingermumstyle) December 15, 2024

6.

So many happy memories of watching this with my daughter 😉 She’s 18 now xx — Florence T (@MrsTandherPGCE) December 15, 2024

7.

Never seen this before but I absolutely love the charm of it — thorfinn (@thorfinn_lost) December 15, 2024

8.

Reminds me of very, very early mornings with my now teenager when he was tiny… Panicking about going back to work and wishing I could find a Granny Murray in my village. (I did in the end!) — Zoe Lawrence (@zvjlawrence) December 15, 2024

Others were more impressed by the epic journey he takes in the clip…

9.

It’s a long walk from Newcastle to Edinburgh, but he makes it look so easy! — delores von detritus (@VonDetritus) December 15, 2024

10.

Walked from Newcastle to Edinburgh.

Impressive The proclaimers should write a song — Rob Watson (@whickhamrobbie) December 15, 2024

11.

Someone had better tell Isa that’s wandered from Glasgow to Newcastle, to Edinburgh, to Manchester and then back to Edinburgh. There’s going the wrong way, and then there’s THAT! — Matt Lawton (@LeytherMatt) December 15, 2024

12.

Never mind Newcastle to Edinburgh…that tram was one of the old Manchester Metrolink ones!! What an adventure!! — Mr H Geography (@ahageog) December 15, 2024

13.

He’d be knackered walking in circles round the Quayside in Newcastle-Gateshead and then all the way to Edinburgh!

Then again, it’s the way he knows!! — Andy Dowding (@Andy_Doods) December 15, 2024

