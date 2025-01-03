15 sometimes accurate, sometimes way off predictions about 2025 made in 1925

Round Ups new year predictions

Academic writer Paul Fairie specialises in unearthing interesting cuttings and stories from old newspapers.

He recently shared some predictions that people in 1925 made about 2025.

A List of Predictions Made in 1925 About 2025 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

And while some are way off the mark, one or two may have already kinda come to pass…

1.

People will live to 150 pic.twitter.com/EJOH2nq9Po — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

2.

Food will be delivered by tubes from communal kitchens pic.twitter.com/4dxplSoahS — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

Uber Eats was predicted 100 years ago https://t.co/U28B3s6Z1X — Lord Rizz Twit (@avery_richman) January 2, 2025

3.

There will be nothing to laugh at pic.twitter.com/fMgOEODL5D — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

4.

Books will be printed on nickel leaves and will contain 30,000 pages pic.twitter.com/s4VTbmNvw0 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

Oooh you almost had it! kindles… so close https://t.co/cs07fYRdpO — y ❀ (@veIvetspice) January 2, 2025

5.

Giant aeroplanes will fly 50 passengers between London and Paris in only a couple of hours pic.twitter.com/h8s0BdJTaT — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

6.

Speakers will be able to address the entire world at once and the unification of the human race will be complete pic.twitter.com/joWXfjvq9u — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

7.

Crime will be treated as a disease pic.twitter.com/68o9c6EC3j — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

8.

Smoking will be a thing of the past pic.twitter.com/s5JwLdaotk — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

People actually did know it was bad in 1925, that’s why the marketing turned into “now with less tar for a milder and smoother taste!” https://t.co/O7tagQ0jWU — Ben Brisebois (@BenBrisebois) January 2, 2025

9.

People will be awakened by radio alarm clocks and baldness will be almost universal pic.twitter.com/GC0eg4wMU5 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

10.

Women will dress logically in one-piece hygienic suits pic.twitter.com/7VQvTtKBqb — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

I’m still waiting for my light-powered wireless one-piece warmer here https://t.co/P0p5Fb8pLa — Matthias Rémy Lalisse (@MatthiasLalisse) January 1, 2025

11.

San Francisco will be the greatest city in the world pic.twitter.com/h0jCYoEzsa — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

12.

We will run out of oil pic.twitter.com/lyfteEj2Dd — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

13.

Geologists will be able to peep into the crust of the earth pic.twitter.com/3ZKXabJWtx — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

14.

Canada will have a population of 100,000,000 pic.twitter.com/vUqHSWKrTy — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

15.

Banking and burglary will be wireless pic.twitter.com/VQIWBqNwol — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2025

Half Nostradamus, half Not-stradamus.

