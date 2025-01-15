Weird World dance

This video of a woman imitating different objects being crushed by a hydraulic press is truly next level

David Harris. Updated January 15th, 2025

We’ve all seen those videos of different objects being satisfyingly squished by a hydraulic press. We admit that we’ve spent a lot of time ourselves watching candles, sweets and toys being crushed when we really should have been doing housework or admin or being a bit more attentive to our family.

We’re talking about videos like this, of course (shared by Science Girl).

Lovely stuff. But now someone’s taken it to the next level by imitating the objects being crushed via the medium of… interpretive dance?

The person in question is US actor and dancer Smac McCreanor and she’s definitely got talent.

Here she is getting squishy, in a video shared on Twitter by Meme Bastard.

It went down a storm.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Nicola had a question.

We don’t know – but we can’t either

You can see more of Smac’s hydraulic press interpretive dance on her TikTok account.

READ MORE

This video of one guy falling over in the style of different actors is hilariously well done

Source smacmccreanor Image Screengrab