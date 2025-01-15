This video of a woman imitating different objects being crushed by a hydraulic press is truly next level

Weird World dance

We’ve all seen those videos of different objects being satisfyingly squished by a hydraulic press. We admit that we’ve spent a lot of time ourselves watching candles, sweets and toys being crushed when we really should have been doing housework or admin or being a bit more attentive to our family.

We’re talking about videos like this, of course (shared by Science Girl).

Hydraulic press vs everything

pic.twitter.com/iYQsTDE7Rm — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 31, 2024

Lovely stuff. But now someone’s taken it to the next level by imitating the objects being crushed via the medium of… interpretive dance?

The person in question is US actor and dancer Smac McCreanor and she’s definitely got talent.

Here she is getting squishy, in a video shared on Twitter by Meme Bastard.

It went down a storm.

Today I learned "hydraulic press interpretive dance" is a thing. — Retromemory1984 (@Retromemory1984) January 9, 2025

Discourse is overdone. Make more sensory videos or whatever this is in 2025 https://t.co/zFyc6rx9WG — Weenie! (@hotgirlweenie) January 9, 2025

Who the fuck does this?? This is amazing! — Ryan Stone (@McBangus) January 8, 2025

This is actually really cool — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) January 8, 2025

oh she's good! I admire her for the mad talent she has ^^ — Nikki Roessler Find me on ! (@VeloStriker22) January 9, 2025

Original, in good taste, well executed, 10/10 — Kaleb Bucklew (@thekalleeb) January 9, 2025

My favorite chemical brothers video https://t.co/w9UGU6BX2J — OMARRRGGH (@oooGeezy) January 9, 2025

Nicola had a question.

Why can't I stop watching this? https://t.co/VgEcJgrn6T — Nicola (@missxwilliams) January 9, 2025

We don’t know – but we can’t either

You can see more of Smac’s hydraulic press interpretive dance on her TikTok account.

