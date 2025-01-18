Entertainment David lynch sesame street

This Sesame Street ‘Twin Beaks’ parody has been going viral and we’re sure David Lynch would have loved it

David Harris. Updated January 18th, 2025

There’s been so much love for the legendary director David Lynch on Twitter after his death at the age of 78, and quite right too. People have been sharing their tributes to the great man and they’re a wonderful read.

One of the more unlikely tributes came from the official Sesame Street Twitter account who shared their own take on Lynch’s masterpiece Twin Peaks, starring The Cookie Monster.

It’s called ‘Twin Beaks’ for reasons which will quickly become apparent. We’re sure that David Lynch himself would have loved it.

Wonderful!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We can’t argue with this.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate getting mad at Elmo from Sesame Street just went wildly viral again and got all the responses he deserved

Source Sesame Street Screengrab