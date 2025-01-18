This Sesame Street ‘Twin Beaks’ parody has been going viral and we’re sure David Lynch would have loved it

Entertainment David lynch sesame street

There’s been so much love for the legendary director David Lynch on Twitter after his death at the age of 78, and quite right too. People have been sharing their tributes to the great man and they’re a wonderful read.

One of the more unlikely tributes came from the official Sesame Street Twitter account who shared their own take on Lynch’s masterpiece Twin Peaks, starring The Cookie Monster.

It’s called ‘Twin Beaks’ for reasons which will quickly become apparent. We’re sure that David Lynch himself would have loved it.

Parodies of pop culture hits like David Lynch’s Twin Peaks are key to Sesame Street’s co-viewing model, giving adults and children a chance to enjoy the show together. #RIPDavidLynch pic.twitter.com/ZFMsf4aNiz — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 17, 2025

Wonderful!

1.

Bless this world's Jim Hensons and David Lynches. — Nick Gold ☮️ (@DeclassifyUAP) January 18, 2025

2.

Never seen this before. It is phenomenal. — Daniel J (@808drums808) January 17, 2025

3.

I bet David Lynch loved Muppets — Mehdi Makes Movies (@MehdiMovies) January 17, 2025

4.

I never forgot this — Matthew Lucas (@Matthew31446492) January 17, 2025

5.

Two of the world's greatest ever and most beloved cultural things collide magnificently ❤️ https://t.co/Md81zWGWLf — Emma Millions (@emmamillions) January 17, 2025

6.

How have I never seen this before incredible https://t.co/hTya72NxUO — ʎzuoℲ (@FonzyNow) January 18, 2025

7.

As a “Twin Peaks” fan who watched live with coffee and cherry pie, this is pure joy #DavidLynch https://t.co/UT0Mui0v7d — Erik Piepenburg (@erikpiepenburg) January 17, 2025

8.

9.

Love how this would be absolutely incomprehensible to any child lol. Excellent work https://t.co/PUTSfNtCXm — space within a location.. (@anarchojazz) January 18, 2025

10.

David Lynch's genius recognized by all. Sesame Street doesn't miss a beat. https://t.co/dmQ5IagHXF — roundthesound (@roundthesound) January 17, 2025

11.

Why did I not know this existed? https://t.co/vtfOtlEQzf — all Jeffed up (@evaporationBoy) January 17, 2025

We can’t argue with this.

This is so fucking crazyhis influence is so much bigger and impactful that we will ever get to recognize society will never be the same. https://t.co/VwZvQYPglf — Sofsexua (@sofiaa__301) January 17, 2025

