Laurence Fox turned the cringe up to 11 by bleating to Elon Musk that he’d lost a ‘successful 22-year acting career’ because he’s not woke

Keir Starmer may not have been present at the inauguration of Donald Trump, in line with tradition, but other U.K. representatives were there – although we can’t be sure who invited most of them.

Boris Johnson was there, invited into the inner circle by Elon Musk. Nigel Farage was there, avoiding Clacton as usual, and – of course – Liz Truss had rocked up a few days earlier, dressed as Paddington Bear and triggering everyone’s involuntary cringe response.

Channel 4 spotted a pair of unexpected travelling companions.

Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman and right-wing commentator Laurence Fox arrive in Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration. Wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, Suella Braverman says she is ‘grateful’ for the invite. pic.twitter.com/5WXISBhNTi — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 19, 2025

It wasn’t exactly a win for the U.K.’s image on the world stage.

We're not sending our best… https://t.co/3GizakIR24 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 19, 2025

Like flies on a shit. https://t.co/IbJ2vTK2OG — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) January 19, 2025

Fox didn’t stick with Leaky Sue, however, because he met up with his old GB News pal, Calvin Robinson.

Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were out in the cold twerking for a bit of a clout. I'm actually embarrassed for them. pic.twitter.com/D0D0bRC29t — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 20, 2025

Unlike Johnson, they weren’t in the inner sanctum – or the outer sanctum, for that matter.

flew all the way there and couldn’t even get into the room lmao. sad. pic.twitter.com/Q20afr9kFK — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) January 20, 2025

Amazingly, heading to the U.S., just to watch the inauguration on the telly wasn’t the most embarrassing thing he did that day.

The jury was well and truly out on Fox’s assessment of his career – but not on how embarrassing his message to Elon Musk was.

1.

If there’s anything sadder than Laurence Fox travelling to the US to beg Elon Musk for a job, I am yet to see it. pic.twitter.com/TYzZQNiebU — No Malone Zone (@NoMaloneZone) January 20, 2025

2.

Please can you fix it for me… https://t.co/GUrPbcixoi pic.twitter.com/wkAJ5XUKeH — Just salt please (@MooooonRiver_) January 20, 2025

3.

You played the role of twat very well. Faultless — Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) January 20, 2025

4.

The other day, Laurence Fox said that "the only reason I said anything in the first place was because I was bored of how crap acting scripts were becoming." Today, he's begging Elon Musk to resurrect his acting career. pic.twitter.com/IZq4axkCGu — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 20, 2025

5.

Do you think Elon Musk has ever even seen one of your tweets Lozza ? — Time For Change in the UK. Build Homes and Hope (@AlanWolfson) January 20, 2025

6.

Maybe your career ended because you’re shit and you’re also a cunt. pic.twitter.com/ZXbl2yEchW — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) January 20, 2025

7.

This one cheered me up no end. https://t.co/4sdnehyoEf — Roast Beef Johnny (@roastbeefjohnny) January 20, 2025

8.

Look at this pathetic pick me bitch https://t.co/AgYm8mZLHp — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) January 20, 2025

9.

In tears because he’s such a shite actor that not even his family connections could keep him in work. One for the ages this. https://t.co/4sqElrLzLA — Martyn S. Clunes (@martyngnr) January 20, 2025

10.

Dear Deidre blocked him. So he's scraping the barrel now. Part time salesman for Ivermectin & full time cuntstain on society; Father of the year winner Fox… Sticks his racist paw out & simps. — Political Satirical (@CallOutToryLies) January 20, 2025

11.

"….what I was good at"….. pic.twitter.com/GrqOJiaxsL — Alfie B. Samuelson (@Alfie_Samuelson) January 20, 2025

12.

“Now then, now then … can we fix it for this young man to be appearing back on our tv screens” pic.twitter.com/vKgKbF6IAy — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) January 20, 2025

13.

Oh, this is just sad and pathetic. Screenshot — Jay (@jordanpbanks) January 20, 2025

14.

Good point –

Genuinely confused as to what he thinks Elon can do for him in that regard. He’s a billionaire, not a miracle worker. — (feat. Jools Evelyn) (@joolsevelyn) January 20, 2025

