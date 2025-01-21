Politics Laurence fox

Laurence Fox turned the cringe up to 11 by bleating to Elon Musk that he’d lost a ‘successful 22-year acting career’ because he’s not woke

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 21st, 2025

Keir Starmer may not have been present at the inauguration of Donald Trump, in line with tradition, but other U.K. representatives were there – although we can’t be sure who invited most of them.

Boris Johnson was there, invited into the inner circle by Elon Musk. Nigel Farage was there, avoiding Clacton as usual, and – of course – Liz Truss had rocked up a few days earlier, dressed as Paddington Bear and triggering everyone’s involuntary cringe response.

In DC. The new @realDonaldTrump term can't come soon enough. The West needs it. With an image of Truss in a Washington D.C. street, wearing a blue coat and a MAGA cap, carrying a large red handbag and standing with an American flag in the near background.

Channel 4 spotted a pair of unexpected travelling companions.

It wasn’t exactly a win for the U.K.’s image on the world stage.

Fox didn’t stick with Leaky Sue, however, because he met up with his old GB News pal, Calvin Robinson.

Unlike Johnson, they weren’t in the inner sanctum – or the outer sanctum, for that matter.

Amazingly, heading to the U.S., just to watch the inauguration on the telly wasn’t the most embarrassing thing he did that day.

Tweet by Laurence Fox, with a screenshot of an article about Elon Musk partnering with Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg to form an anti-woke film studio. Text - Dear @elonmusk I had a successful 22 year acting career, including working with Mel on “The professor and the madman” My career was ended over night for speaking out against the woke destruction of the arts. There are lots of actors and creators in the same position. I would really like to be able to go back to doing what i was trained to do and am good at.

The jury was well and truly out on Fox’s assessment of his career – but not on how embarrassing his message to Elon Musk was.

Good point –

Laurence Fox’s deeply unpleasant trolling of this woman over inheritance tax got just the A++ response it deserved

Image Screengrab