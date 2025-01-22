Joe Biden’s background gesture at the inauguration was some seriously relatable comedy

US donald trump joe biden

Amidst all the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration, it was easy to miss one funny moment in the background, as Senator Amy Klobuchar got proceedings underway.

Sky News shared it on TikTok.

@skynews Joe Biden was seen making the sign of the cross while the speaker was talking about a peaceful transition of power during Trump's inauguration. #SkyNews #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump ♬ original sound – Sky News

Senator Klobuchar: And we will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy. President Biden: *makes the sign of the cross*

You don’t have to be Catholic to appreciate the outgoing President’s tongue-in-cheek gesture, and it certainly got an ‘Amen!’ from these people.

1.

Biden still has a sense of humour.

kamala2028

2.

I love when Biden gets sassy.

TrekTrav

3.

Biden sometimes participates in high comedy.

Jeff

4.

I love how he laughs at his idea and then executes it.

oki1392

5.

He’s all of us rn.

Jacquish

6.

He’s like I’m so sorry I wish us all luck.

DrusillaB

7.

Same, Biden, same.

Stellarstasia

8.

Didn’t everyone?

Thanos

9.

That’s funny, ngl.

LouLou

10.

LMAOOO MAN HAS JOKESSS.

Arrow

11.

He’s so real for that.

Sophie

Elf had this to add.

And??? not like he did a “Roman” salute.

Joe Biden wasn’t the only former President struggling to take it entirely seriously.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said he’d rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and Hillary Clinton’s face surely spoke for us all

Source Sky News Image Screengrab