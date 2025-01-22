Entertainment actors

This supercut of Coronation Street’s Jim McDonald punching people (with a Motörhead soundtrack) is an internet treat that never gets old

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2025

Last year, Manchester-based comedian Ash Preston gave the internet the gift it didn’t even know it wanted, and it was a pop culture mash-up of epic proportions.

We’ll let him explain.

The actor who played Jim McDonald – Charlie Lawson – has joined the gaggle of outspoken right-wingers disproving the ‘go woke, go broke’ theory.

So, this seemed like a good time to see all those punches again, and remind ourselves what people thought of Ash Preston‘s entertaining edit.

In related news, Ash’s post brought up this lovely claim to fame.

We can only presume no punches were thrown.

If you enjoyed that as much as we did, you can also find Ash on Instagram and Facebook.

