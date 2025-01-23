Someone’s found an old comic of Rupert the Bear which appears to show a completely different side to his character

Pics children's books rupert the bear

For over a hundred years, since his creation by Herbert Toutel in 1920, Rupert the Bear has been a popular character amongst kids in the UK.

Along with his chums Bill Badger, Willie the mouse and Edward Trunk the elephant, he’s been having adventures in faraway lands but always getting home in time for tea with his parents in the fictional village of Nutwood.

But now, Twitter user Simon Harley has discovered a 50 year old Rupert annual in a charity shop which would seem to show a rather raunchy side to the cuddly character (or maybe not).

Let’s have a look.

Found a 50 year old Rupert the Bear annual on the charity bookshelf at Barrow-in-Furness railway station. Steady on, Rupert. pic.twitter.com/DqJTzpkqsp — Simon Harley (@simonharley) January 17, 2025

Ooo-er!

People enjoyed the revelation.

1.

The fact it rhymes makes it sound like an awful line from a Bob Dylan song. — Simon Harley (@simonharley) January 17, 2025

2.

PARDON — Mrs Henderson (@MrsHenders4652) January 18, 2025

3.

Note to self: Stop chuckling… — Charles Vasey (@CharlesVasey) January 17, 2025

4.

“Tuppence for the usual fare

A penny off if you go bare!” — OutsideContextProblem (@context_outside) January 18, 2025

5.

“Why have you come back in different trousers?” asks Bill Badger.

The little bear smiles. — Lawrence Monk (@trendylefty) January 18, 2025

6.

I am Rupert, hear me roar … https://t.co/O5Rw7YWVE8 — Dr Anne Marie D’Arcy (@dramdarcy) January 18, 2025

7.

Rupert knows what he wants — Queenofheart ❤️ (@ma8114_mary) January 18, 2025

8.

Good luck to the lad https://t.co/r66s6QkRSW — Nath (@NathanMBourkie) January 18, 2025

9.

Never mind Space Karen and all the hatred he encourages, posts like this THIS are why I stay on Twitter . https://t.co/iQAPNPyuTN — Rob McIvor (@rob_mcivor) January 18, 2025

10.

11.

