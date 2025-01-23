Pics children's books rupert the bear

Someone’s found an old comic of Rupert the Bear which appears to show a completely different side to his character

David Harris. Updated January 23rd, 2025

For over a hundred years, since his creation by Herbert Toutel in 1920, Rupert the Bear has been a popular character amongst kids in the UK.

Along with his chums Bill Badger, Willie the mouse and Edward Trunk the elephant, he’s been having adventures in faraway lands but always getting home in time for tea with his parents in the fictional village of Nutwood.

But now, Twitter user Simon Harley has discovered a 50 year old Rupert annual in a charity shop which would seem to show a rather raunchy side to the cuddly character (or maybe not).

Let’s have a look.

Ooo-er!

People enjoyed the revelation.

Source @simonharley