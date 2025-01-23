Weird World Funny fails

This self-described Prince Harry lookalike still ranks as one of the most deluded people of all time

After the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, in 2023, the obsessed newspapers tried to keep the story going at all costs – even when the snippets had dried up.

In their desperation, the Daily Mail dug up this –

He should probably be more afraid of a sneak attack by Mr Blobby. People weren’t convinced of his peril – or the need for the non-story.

The story got a bit more traction after being picked up by No Context Brits.

We should all raise our glasses to the person running the Specsavers account, who posted this –

