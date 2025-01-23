This self-described Prince Harry lookalike still ranks as one of the most deluded people of all time

Weird World Funny fails

After the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, in 2023, the obsessed newspapers tried to keep the story going at all costs – even when the snippets had dried up.

In their desperation, the Daily Mail dug up this –

I look so much like Prince Harry I'm afraid the Taliban could target me https://t.co/6AHN2D7Xd3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 11, 2023

He should probably be more afraid of a sneak attack by Mr Blobby. People weren’t convinced of his peril – or the need for the non-story.

I wouldn’t worry if I was you 😂😂😂 — rachel (@Rachellawless76) January 11, 2023

Some serious barrel scraping going on now over Harry and Megan stories. pic.twitter.com/1FbeuRJRrS — Phillip Lawler (@PhillipLawler1) January 11, 2023

The story got a bit more traction after being picked up by No Context Brits.

fucking love the internet https://t.co/jxNINdIxDM — Ryan (@RyanBailey1987) January 16, 2023

The fuck he does. https://t.co/3yfjH8BVtV — Dáithí K (@tvcritics) January 15, 2023

He's just a ginger guy with a beard https://t.co/n7RgGGF2ch — Sky Blue Future (@OurTimeIsNow6) January 15, 2023

We should all raise our glasses to the person running the Specsavers account, who posted this –

We’re open tomorrow — Specsavers (@Specsavers) January 15, 2023

