This self-described Prince Harry lookalike still ranks as one of the most deluded people of all time
After the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, in 2023, the obsessed newspapers tried to keep the story going at all costs – even when the snippets had dried up.
In their desperation, the Daily Mail dug up this –
I look so much like Prince Harry I'm afraid the Taliban could target me https://t.co/6AHN2D7Xd3
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 11, 2023
He should probably be more afraid of a sneak attack by Mr Blobby. People weren’t convinced of his peril – or the need for the non-story.
I wouldn’t worry if I was you 😂😂😂
— rachel (@Rachellawless76) January 11, 2023
Some serious barrel scraping going on now over Harry and Megan stories. pic.twitter.com/1FbeuRJRrS
— Phillip Lawler (@PhillipLawler1) January 11, 2023
https://t.co/jMCElKWuAz pic.twitter.com/mSTBfcJTdm
— Mrs T (@isitjustmeMrsT) January 11, 2023
The story got a bit more traction after being picked up by No Context Brits.
fucking love the internet https://t.co/jxNINdIxDM
— Ryan (@RyanBailey1987) January 16, 2023
The fuck he does. https://t.co/3yfjH8BVtV
— Dáithí K (@tvcritics) January 15, 2023
He's just a ginger guy with a beard https://t.co/n7RgGGF2ch
— Sky Blue Future (@OurTimeIsNow6) January 15, 2023
We should all raise our glasses to the person running the Specsavers account, who posted this –
We’re open tomorrow
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) January 15, 2023
Source Daily Mail H/T No Context Brits Image No Context Brits