This producer ripping a DJ a new one for playing Trump’s Inauguration is the most brutal Instagram comment you’ll read this year

The inauguration of Donald Trump for a second term as US president wasn’t even a week ago (yes, it has been a long week), but the aftershocks from it are still being felt.

One particular area of tension is the entertainment industry, specifically what celebrities have revealed themselves to be, if not Trump supporters outright, then at least comfortable being associated with him.

Electro-dance music producer 3lau is one such person, and he agreed to DJ at one of Trump’s inaugural parties last week.

Some of his peers didn’t care for his actions – one of whom, deadmau5, left a comment under 3lau’s Insta post that eviscerated him for taking part.

bodied him lmao deadmau5 is the goat pic.twitter.com/1ng2mS4guS — not not chet (top secret) (@notnotchet) January 24, 2025

It reads:

“Here’s the best takeaway, not a single person in that entire dumbfuck administration has ever known who the fuck you were, cared about you, or even gives the remotest shit about you, and you certainly won’t be remembered by any of em. But everyone in this business will remember that you stood behind nazis and convicted felons who would further marginalize the very people who gave you a platform. What very little respect I had for you is gone. So glad you got some drink tickets out of the deal, enjoy them, you nepo pissbaby.”

So far, deadmau5’s comment alone has received over 23,000 likes and close to 1,000 replies. And people can’t praise the callout enough.

1.

This is the type of accountability we need to see from people who actually have a platform. https://t.co/HuzK0UJWWv — kae (@xkaeleigh) January 25, 2025

2.

I remember promoting shows for this piece of trash. Nobody who genuinely cares about the EDM scene respects 3lau and we all know he is a joke. His management used to BEG people to give him an opportunity to open for acts even worse than him. This is a spotlight WELL DESERVED. https://t.co/KxJSBeQSGO — Its Rivs (@its_rivs_) January 25, 2025

3.

This can be said about all you losers who voted this way. You’re never gonna matter to them, they only care about their circle. But the friends and family you actively voted against will never forgive you. https://t.co/wcXeElNQV3 — bijou bentley ✨ (@bijoubentley) January 25, 2025

4.

“nepo pissbaby” is my fave lmaoo https://t.co/4YtTsfHTwO — ashley renée (@moooonprism) January 25, 2025

5.

6.

my God i don’t think i’ve ever seen an instagram post get ratio’d pic.twitter.com/FzShxu7GI3 — pastel ← leo ꓽꓽ) (@pastelETH) January 25, 2025

7.

I’m sorry deadmau5, I wasn’t familiar with your game — Sammyyyy!!!! (@lizard_thy) January 25, 2025

8.

9.

He really said what we’re all thinking and didn’t hold back. Respect. — Anya (@AnyaLacey03) January 25, 2025

10.

I generally think Deadmau5 gets a little carried away with his hot takes, but this one hits the mark. — Paul Losch (@PLoschPDX) January 25, 2025

11.

