This producer ripping a DJ a new one for playing Trump’s Inauguration is the most brutal Instagram comment you’ll read this year

Poke Reporter. Updated January 25th, 2025

The inauguration of Donald Trump for a second term as US president wasn’t even a week ago (yes, it has been a long week), but the aftershocks from it are still being felt.

One particular area of tension is the entertainment industry, specifically what celebrities have revealed themselves to be, if not Trump supporters outright, then at least comfortable being associated with him.

Electro-dance music producer 3lau is one such person, and he agreed to DJ at one of Trump’s inaugural parties last week.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by BLAU (@3lau)

Some of his peers didn’t care for his actions – one of whom, deadmau5, left a comment under 3lau’s Insta post that eviscerated him for taking part.

It reads:

“Here’s the best takeaway, not a single person in that entire dumbfuck administration has ever known who the fuck you were, cared about you, or even gives the remotest shit about you, and you certainly won’t be remembered by any of em. But everyone in this business will remember that you stood behind nazis and convicted felons who would further marginalize the very people who gave you a platform. What very little respect I had for you is gone. So glad you got some drink tickets out of the deal, enjoy them, you nepo pissbaby.”

So far, deadmau5’s comment alone has received over 23,000 likes and close to 1,000 replies. And people can’t praise the callout enough.

