A Danish bakery is selling bright orange Trump ‘moron cakes’ – suck on that, MAGA!

In a crowded field, one of Donald Trump‘s more outrageously unhinged policies is his proposed U.S. takeover of Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark.

Denmark is sending Trump a message regarding Greenland pic.twitter.com/axARitaqnl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 22, 2025

It isn’t just the politicians who are telling Trump to F off – it’s the bakers, too.

PrincessRad posted the image in Reddit’s r/CleverComebacks forum, with the heading –

‘Trump has become a cake in Denmark’

She went on to explain the thinking behind the sweet treats.

‘It’s a wordplay on the Danish “Kaj kage” A cake that looks like a Green frog from a Danish Kids TV show. AND that “Kvaj” is used for someone who has done/said something really stupid. To make up for doing/saying something really stupid you give “Kvajebajer” – Aka “Moron” beers as an apology for doing/saying that stupid thing. So many layers in this comeback on Trump’s stupidity on thinking he can buy Greenland.’

Well played, Denmark.

Here are a few things Reddit users had to say about it.

Personally like the one on the left that lost its toupee at some point, fantastic style choices from the bakers.

meshkol

Denmark should send a box of these cakes to Trump.

butwhywedothis

Nice, but I feel like they should’ve used chocolate for the filling to represent how full of shit he is.

Mando_ad

And, he’s foaming at the mouth! So appropriate!

bigfootsnameisharry

Honestly, they’re right at the event horizon of where hideous implodes in on itself and becomes cute. I’d totally eat one if given the opportunity.

ArenjiTheLootGod

PrincessRad’s image found its way to Twitter, where it got another round of applause.

Denmark bakeries are selling trump “moron cakes”. Our respect on the world stage certainly has grown. I’ll take a dozen pic.twitter.com/XlseVX1Csx — katherine ✌❤️ (@katherineOma) January 27, 2025

Another example of what the world thinks of Trump – https://t.co/xbnmT68BuH pic.twitter.com/3XrZipoA6n — officialjules (@contactjules) January 28, 2025

OMG!

I love Denmark https://t.co/82HnCKDGBq — Karen the kat (@peskydancingkat) January 28, 2025

The perfect pastry to enjoy with your newly ultra expensive coffee.#TrumpTariffs #MoronCakes https://t.co/8AHpGvVMmk — Not My Russian Puppet (@NotMyRussPuppet) January 28, 2025

As funny as that is, it’s probably not the most insulting anti-Trump product. We reckon that crown goes to this –



Via

Source r/CleverComebacks Image r/CleverComebacks