A Danish bakery is selling bright orange Trump ‘moron cakes’ – suck on that, MAGA!

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 28th, 2025

In a crowded field, one of Donald Trump‘s more outrageously unhinged policies is his proposed U.S. takeover of Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark.

It isn’t just the politicians who are telling Trump to F off – it’s the bakers, too.

A tray of orange-coloured cakes in the shape of Donald Trump heads. A sign says 'Donald Trump kvaje kaga' and a handwritten translation on the image says 'moron cakes'

PrincessRad posted the image in Reddit’s r/CleverComebacks forum, with the heading –

‘Trump has become a cake in Denmark’

She went on to explain the thinking behind the sweet treats.

‘It’s a wordplay on the Danish “Kaj kage” A cake that looks like a Green frog from a Danish Kids TV show. AND that “Kvaj” is used for someone who has done/said something really stupid. To make up for doing/saying something really stupid you give “Kvajebajer” – Aka “Moron” beers as an apology for doing/saying that stupid thing.

So many layers in this comeback on Trump’s stupidity on thinking he can buy Greenland.’

Well played, Denmark.

Here are a few things Reddit users had to say about it.

1.

Personally like the one on the left that lost its toupee at some point, fantastic style choices from the bakers.
meshkol

2.

Denmark should send a box of these cakes to Trump.
butwhywedothis

3.

Nice, but I feel like they should’ve used chocolate for the filling to represent how full of shit he is.
Mando_ad

4.

And, he’s foaming at the mouth! So appropriate!
bigfootsnameisharry

5.

Honestly, they’re right at the event horizon of where hideous implodes in on itself and becomes cute.

I’d totally eat one if given the opportunity.
ArenjiTheLootGod

PrincessRad’s image found its way to Twitter, where it got another round of applause.

As funny as that is, it’s probably not the most insulting anti-Trump product. We reckon that crown goes to this –

A toilet brush that looks like Trump, with a yellow brush where his hair would be
Via

