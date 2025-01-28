This brilliant Peaky Blinders Scouse overdub is an evergreen comedy gem

Entertainment comedy

The very funny Stephen Holden, better known as @stevostonko, has a unique way of enhancing clips from film and TV. He adds a (usually) Liverpudlian overdub that sees familiar characters discuss the more mundane aspects of life, such as nipping to the Asda to get the drinks in.

He recently worked his Scouse magic on Peaky Blinders, and Wetherspoons came in for a thorough and hilarious panning.

Watch and wonder. There is, of course, some NSFW language.

“Where the fuck’s ya shoe?” “Over there, by the fruit machines. Stuck to the carpet.”

We thought it was perfect – and Instagram users agreed.

Sometimes, the cleaning cupboard is the best option.

x_cariad_x

You did it again big man! Brill, always a great way to start a day.

climbingforthosethatcant

This is so what it’s like in the spoons. Spot on Steve again.

debrabernia

Yes Stevo…Top drawer loving the image of the holey sock.

stuthegowar

Boss this Stevo! Stuck to the carpet. Proper spoons that.

blue_merkin

You clever fkr so damn funny

_dom1n1c_

Excellent!

suffolkcottage_newsons

Another classic!

MattyCha90

When Stevo posted the video on Twitter/X, it got as much love as it had on Instagram, picking up more than 50,000 views in less than a day – as well as comments like these.

1.

The squeaky pull on the ciggy — Letty (@LettySpoghetti) January 28, 2024

2.

Another classic Stonko !!! https://t.co/j5fu1ggcTr — Guinness red (@gaherne7) January 28, 2024

3.

4.

sensational as per — Gill (@Gill_BTay) January 28, 2024

5.

I was waiting for an oooer at the end. So funny mate, keep em coming. https://t.co/7BmoHv8zj7 — Garry McCormack (@GarryMcCormack6) January 28, 2024

6.

Proper sausage — Bootle Bee ️⚽❄️ (@BootleBee) January 28, 2024

Follow Stevo to be sure not to miss any future bangers, and if you feel like it you can drop him a tip.

