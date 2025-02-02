Whoopi Goldberg had some pretty strong thoughts on the new White House press secretary banning ‘wokeness’

US US politics

The new White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is every bit as truthful and competent as those who previously held the position under Donald Trump …unfortunately. Whatever else you can say about her, you can’t accuse her of being disloyal. Here she is, vehemently and dogmatically toeing the MAGA line on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hires, and support programmes for minority groups.

Karoline Leavitt notes “No more funding for illegal #DEI programs…green new scam…transgenderism…wokeness across out federal bureaucracy and agencies.” https://t.co/shrbFFduEo pic.twitter.com/tTtSrBtQwM — Michael Matthews (@mcm1071989) January 28, 2025

We have no doubt that Ms Leavitt is qualified for her job in the same way that RFK Jr. is qualified to lead the Health and Human Services Department or Kash Patel is qualified to be the head of the FBI – but, as a woman, there’s no doubt that ‘positive discrimination’ paved the way to overcoming the actual discrimination that still exists.

On the ABC talk show she co-hosts, The View, Whoopi Goldberg addressed the issue – in no uncertain terms.

“Let me explain something to you, because without that wokeness, you might not have that job.” “Women were not invited to that table. Women were not invited to many tables in this nation. The reason we fought and busted our behinds to make sure that you didn’t have to worry about this. And now, to hear you talk about – to hear anybody talk about – the wokeness. The wokeness was put in place for a reason. Because black people couldn’t get into colleges. Because women could not get into the colleges they wanted to go to. This is all women.”

There were a lot of bigots in the comments, making racist and sexist remarks about Whoopi Goldberg, but there were also these reactions.

Wokeness = Educated, knowledgeable, sympathy, compassion etc.

I’m here for Whoopi’s rage era!

My grandmother divorced her first husband because he was a violent alcoholic. This was 1944. She couldn’t own a car, could not find housing (no man to vouch for her), couldn’t have a bank account, etc.

Being woke is the most amazing gift you can possess.

Tell them, Sis.

I don’t know why this is so hard to understand!!

FACTS! I’ve been saying this! I’m a dei hire, like what don’t they get??

They forget about that…

Exactly!!!!

I didn’t see it this way. She makes a good point.

Say it louder for the people in the back.

Anyway, here’s Leavitt’s shoo-in for ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year Award’ with a claim that $50 million worth of condoms had been earmarked to go to Gaza.

@middleeasteye “DOGE and OMB also found that there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.” Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, told reports that the Biden administration had planned to allocate $50 million for condoms in Gaza. ♬ original sound – Middle East Eye

The actual value of condoms that were going to be sent there was $0 – or, for those who prefer things in sterling £0.

Source The View Image Screengrab, Screengrab