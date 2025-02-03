Celebrity Calvin robinson

Recently defrocked ‘Father’ Calvin Robinson is now touting for business on Cameo, and his bio is something else

David Harris. Updated February 3rd, 2025

Spare a thought (or even better, a few quid) for poor Calvin Robinson, the ‘political commentator’ who just can’t catch a break.

After being sacked from GB News in 2023 for being a bit too much for even them, he’s most recently being trying to worm his way into the MAGA cult after moving to the US and changing denomination (yet again) to become a priest in the Anglican Catholic Church.

That all went wrong for him just a few days ago when he was stripped of his ministry after giving a Nazi-like salute in solidarity with his idol, Elon Musk.

So now he’s following in the footsteps of fellow right-wing grifters such as Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson by taking his begging bowl to Cameo, the site where ‘fans’ can pay him £32 for a recorded video message.

Twitter user Brexit Buster spotted Calvin’s Cameo profile and thought it was too good not to share.

Let’s have a look.

A closer look…

The cringe is strong with this one, as people were quick to point out.

In short …

