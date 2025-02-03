Recently defrocked ‘Father’ Calvin Robinson is now touting for business on Cameo, and his bio is something else

Celebrity Calvin robinson

Spare a thought (or even better, a few quid) for poor Calvin Robinson, the ‘political commentator’ who just can’t catch a break.

After being sacked from GB News in 2023 for being a bit too much for even them, he’s most recently being trying to worm his way into the MAGA cult after moving to the US and changing denomination (yet again) to become a priest in the Anglican Catholic Church.

That all went wrong for him just a few days ago when he was stripped of his ministry after giving a Nazi-like salute in solidarity with his idol, Elon Musk.

So now he’s following in the footsteps of fellow right-wing grifters such as Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson by taking his begging bowl to Cameo, the site where ‘fans’ can pay him £32 for a recorded video message.

Twitter user Brexit Buster spotted Calvin’s Cameo profile and thought it was too good not to share.

Let’s have a look.

A closer look…

The cringe is strong with this one, as people were quick to point out.

1.

In what alternative universe is the now defrocked cosplay cleric a ‘respected public figure’? — Andy (@LightFrameShoot) February 1, 2025

2.

Not exactly a career is it? — Richard Noon (@RichardNoon5) February 1, 2025

3.

'respected public figure'. Fuck right off! — Billy J Wrinkles (@billy_wrinkles) February 1, 2025

4.

Only thing left for him to do now is some weird porn site where he dresses up in various ecclesiastical robes then removes them depending on how much people pay him, predict he'd die of hunger though — Tricia Day (@day156324) February 1, 2025

5.

Surely the words wisdom and respected means this breaches the trades description act. — Simon (@Simon_dttia) February 1, 2025

6.

7.

‘Respected public figure’ . Anyone paying for one of these has serious issues! — Deirdre Kennedy (@deirdrek62) February 2, 2025

8.

Hasn't Hugh Janus got a birthday coming up? — ☆Mr Sal☆ (@Mr_Sal_) February 1, 2025

9.

As if you'd seek advice on navigating life's challenges from a failed priest forced to prostitute himself for pennies on a personalised video site — Terry #FBPE. Husband. Dad. Labour. NHS (@A_Nurse__) February 1, 2025

10.

Does he charge more or less for a Nazi/heartfelt salute? — QAnonynonny aka The Rat (@AnonynonnyQ) February 1, 2025

11.

Dear God just when you think he's reached rock bottom, he finds a way to sink lower. Imagine getting that as a Valentine — Pat Johnson (@blythbelle) February 2, 2025

12.

The instruction to read less should’ve been placed first — Turlach O’Bartlett ️‍❤️ (@BerryTartlet) February 2, 2025

In short …

Scrape that barrel — BlueChairss (@BChairss) February 1, 2025

