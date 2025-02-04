Pics donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump’s tariffs reverse ferret sent this ‘Trumpian policy cycle’ viral and it totally nails it

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2025

One minute tariffs are the solution to all American’s ills, the next day he’s dropped the threatened import taxes on Canada and Mexico in return for something Joe Biden had already secured.

Welcome to the world of Donald Trump.

We’ve written about the trade war that never was (aside from China at the time of writing this) elsewhere on these pages.

But we mention it again because of the pattern it revealed in the workings of Project Trump, neatly summed up here.

And here.

But no better here, by @ProjectLiberal (find them on Twitter here).

Nailed it!

Source @ProjectLiberal