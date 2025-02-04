Donald Trump’s tariffs reverse ferret sent this ‘Trumpian policy cycle’ viral and it totally nails it

Pics donald trump tariffs

One minute tariffs are the solution to all American’s ills, the next day he’s dropped the threatened import taxes on Canada and Mexico in return for something Joe Biden had already secured.

Welcome to the world of Donald Trump.

We’ve written about the trade war that never was (aside from China at the time of writing this) elsewhere on these pages.

But we mention it again because of the pattern it revealed in the workings of Project Trump, neatly summed up here.

Trump is so predictable: Step 1 — Create artificial crisis. Step 2 — Make phone call. Step 3 — Announce end of crisis. Step 4 — Declare victory. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 3, 2025

And here.

But no better here, by @ProjectLiberal (find them on Twitter here).

So lets recap: – Trump announces tariffs.

– Allies turn against the U.S., launch boycotts on U.S. products and boo us at events.

– Markets nosedive.

– Trump caves. The "deals":

– Mexico agrees to do the same things they always do at the border to help the U.S. (including under… — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 3, 2025

Nailed it!

The trump cycle — Sam (@SandSharkSec) February 3, 2025

Source @ProjectLiberal