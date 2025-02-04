Is a fish an animal? This podcaster’s hilarious insistence that it isn’t is an absolute classic

Entertainment podcasts

Close friends Peyton Hardin and Cameron Kennedy are the hosts of the very funny You Should Know podcast.

Their clearly close relationship allows for some friendly mockery – which was very obvious in their most viral TikTok so far, last year, in which Peyton asks Cameron which animal he fears the least – and all Hell breaks loose.

“You can’t go to the zoo and see a fish. They don’t have zoo fish.” “There’s so many fish that they have their own fucking attraction called an aquarium.”

TikTok users weighed.

Respectfully, I don’t understand how this man managed to keep himself alive all this time.

Charging Bear Creations

He is the reason there are instructions on a shampoo bottle.

Dustin Anderson

“Fish zoo” me yelling AQUARIUM.

Bailey

EVERYBODY IS SKIPPING THE PART WHERE HE SAID A LIZARD IS AN INSECT.

Joey Elsass

Bro is confident and wrong. It is a dangerous combo.

Hex6ng

As a Biology teacher, I face-palmed so many times in this conversation.

Heather

Just a reminder: these two went to college. If you ever think “am I smart enough to go back to school?” Think of these two. Love the content tho.

Troy Binkley

Our school system has failed him on so many levels.

Roxanne Keiko

He has the knowledge and logic and reasoning skills of a mid-century European farmer.

wyatt

Please tell me these are scripted lol I’m concerned sometimes.

The_Viking_Born

Take him to an aquarium.

azerostart

Peyton wasn’t the only person confused about the status of fish. Natasha Rosa went to a more authoritative source than Cameron.

Me googling is a fish an animal.

via GIPHY

