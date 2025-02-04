Is a fish an animal? This podcaster’s hilarious insistence that it isn’t is an absolute classic
Close friends Peyton Hardin and Cameron Kennedy are the hosts of the very funny You Should Know podcast.
Their clearly close relationship allows for some friendly mockery – which was very obvious in their most viral TikTok so far, last year, in which Peyton asks Cameron which animal he fears the least – and all Hell breaks loose.
@thepsh8
whos right? You Should Know Podcast Ep 87
“You can’t go to the zoo and see a fish. They don’t have zoo fish.”
“There’s so many fish that they have their own fucking attraction called an aquarium.”
TikTok users weighed.
Respectfully, I don’t understand how this man managed to keep himself alive all this time.
Charging Bear Creations
He is the reason there are instructions on a shampoo bottle.
Dustin Anderson
“Fish zoo” me yelling AQUARIUM.
Bailey
EVERYBODY IS SKIPPING THE PART WHERE HE SAID A LIZARD IS AN INSECT.
Joey Elsass
Bro is confident and wrong. It is a dangerous combo.
Hex6ng
As a Biology teacher, I face-palmed so many times in this conversation.
Heather
Just a reminder: these two went to college. If you ever think “am I smart enough to go back to school?” Think of these two. Love the content tho.
Troy Binkley
Our school system has failed him on so many levels.
Roxanne Keiko
He has the knowledge and logic and reasoning skills of a mid-century European farmer.
wyatt
Please tell me these are scripted lol I’m concerned sometimes.
The_Viking_Born
Take him to an aquarium.
azerostart
Peyton wasn’t the only person confused about the status of fish. Natasha Rosa went to a more authoritative source than Cameron.
Me googling is a fish an animal.
