Weird World becky holmes scammers takedowns

The Beatles-themed takedown of this ‘Paul McCartney’ scammer is straight out of the top drawer

Poke Staff. Updated February 4th, 2025

We only wrote about the fabulous scam buster Becky Holmes yesterday – a past master in giving online scammers what for – but this particular takedown by the Twitter star is straight out of the top drawer.

It’s someone pretending to be Paul McCartney – think we can all agree no that – for nefarious reasons and Becky – @deathtospinach no Twitter – went the extra mile in giving him precisely the treatment he deserved.

And in close-up!

Encore!

To conclude …

Follow @deathtospinach here!

READ MORE

This scammer was given a glorious taste of their own medicine and the A++ payoff was brilliantly done

Source @deathtospinach