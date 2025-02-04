Weird World becky holmes scammers takedowns
The Beatles-themed takedown of this ‘Paul McCartney’ scammer is straight out of the top drawer
We only wrote about the fabulous scam buster Becky Holmes yesterday – a past master in giving online scammers what for – but this particular takedown by the Twitter star is straight out of the top drawer.
It’s someone pretending to be Paul McCartney – think we can all agree no that – for nefarious reasons and Becky – @deathtospinach no Twitter – went the extra mile in giving him precisely the treatment he deserved.
It’s a sad day when @PaulMcCartney doesn’t recognise any of his own songs
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) February 3, 2025
And in close-up!
Encore!
You didn’t ask about when he is 64. But he is getting on. He won’t remember.
— Glens Just Glen (@GlenJustGlen) February 3, 2025
Paperback Writer finished me
— Beveridge’s Bitch ;; (@beveridgesbitch) February 3, 2025
That really made me laugh, only omission was that you didn’t tell him that you lived in a yellow submarine, but he probably guessed anyway
— Caro Jane (@CarolynSeaStar) February 3, 2025
To conclude …
Honestly that has to be your best replies ever
— JoTV (@JoTV17) February 3, 2025
