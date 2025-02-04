The Beatles-themed takedown of this ‘Paul McCartney’ scammer is straight out of the top drawer

Weird World becky holmes scammers takedowns

We only wrote about the fabulous scam buster Becky Holmes yesterday – a past master in giving online scammers what for – but this particular takedown by the Twitter star is straight out of the top drawer.

It’s someone pretending to be Paul McCartney – think we can all agree no that – for nefarious reasons and Becky – @deathtospinach no Twitter – went the extra mile in giving him precisely the treatment he deserved.

It’s a sad day when @PaulMcCartney doesn’t recognise any of his own songs pic.twitter.com/ByEMt4z3xR — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) February 3, 2025

And in close-up!

Encore!

You didn’t ask about when he is 64. But he is getting on. He won’t remember. — Glens Just Glen (@GlenJustGlen) February 3, 2025

Paperback Writer finished me — Beveridge’s Bitch ;; (@beveridgesbitch) February 3, 2025

That really made me laugh, only omission was that you didn’t tell him that you lived in a yellow submarine, but he probably guessed anyway — Caro Jane (@CarolynSeaStar) February 3, 2025

To conclude …

Honestly that has to be your best replies ever — JoTV (@JoTV17) February 3, 2025

Today marks one year since my book was published The last 12 months have been truly magical and I still can’t get my head around how popular it’s been and the journey I’ve been on I want to thank everyone that has bought it and everyone that has kept me going with encouragement… pic.twitter.com/cGmU1I7LQN — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 27, 2025

