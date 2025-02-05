Science AI scammers

An AI ‘elderly grandmother’ has been created to take down phone scammers and it’s brilliant (sound up!)

David Harris. Updated February 5th, 2025

It’s increasingly rare for people to actually use their mobiles to make a call to someone, as texting is just so much easier. Nowadays, when your phone rings it’s usually a scammer at the other end offering to remotely fix your PC or trying to sell a warranty for an appliance you don’t even own.

So it’s great to see that mobile operator O2 have come up with a creative solution – an AI voice which impersonates an ‘elderly grandmother’ designed to waste the scammer’s valuable time.

The Guardian newspaper shared the story, and it was posted on Twitter by Trung Phan.

Let’s have a listen.

Wonderful!

Others were equally impressed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

READ MORE

The Beatles-themed takedown of this ‘Paul McCartney’ scammer is straight out of the top drawer

Source @TrungTPhan