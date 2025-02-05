An AI ‘elderly grandmother’ has been created to take down phone scammers and it’s brilliant (sound up!)
It’s increasingly rare for people to actually use their mobiles to make a call to someone, as texting is just so much easier. Nowadays, when your phone rings it’s usually a scammer at the other end offering to remotely fix your PC or trying to sell a warranty for an appliance you don’t even own.
So it’s great to see that mobile operator O2 have come up with a creative solution – an AI voice which impersonates an ‘elderly grandmother’ designed to waste the scammer’s valuable time.
The Guardian newspaper shared the story, and it was posted on Twitter by Trung Phan.
Let’s have a listen.
British mobile operator 02 created an AI voice bot called “Daisy” to combat phone scammers.
Daisy is an “elderly grandmother” that isn’t very good with technology. She’s a bit hard of hearing and goes on random tangets ahout knitting and food recipes.
Scammers waste time… pic.twitter.com/xXpUk2Kdvm
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) February 5, 2025
Wonderful!
Others were equally impressed.
1.
Brilliant
— phil beisel (@pbeisel) February 5, 2025
2.
lol. This is amazing.
— Stephen Punwasi ️☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) February 5, 2025
3.
I think Daisy AI was trained on my mum lol
— SparkUniverse (@universe_spark) February 5, 2025
4.
All cell phone providers need to implement this!
— rightrich ™ (@rightrichreal) February 5, 2025
5.
Amazing.
I remember seeing story of an elderly gentleman that registered a premium number. When scammer rang, he kept them on the call for hours. Made hundreds every month off them ha
— Phillip Hughes (@phil_techuk) February 5, 2025
6.
might be greatest use of gen AI yet https://t.co/uVS41Ebhfs
— Bearly AI (@bearlyai) February 5, 2025
7.
Elite https://t.co/ef69wXlMU6
— William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) February 5, 2025
8.
Ok. I don't care for AI as a concept. But this application gets my full approval. https://t.co/yOfhgf6GDw
— michael_wharton (@michael_wharton) February 5, 2025
9.
I wonder how long until AI scammers are talking to AI scammer time-wasters? https://t.co/R6LCmcgHe1
— Layman Shepherd (@LaymanShepherd) February 5, 2025
10.
Terrible. Takes jobs from human elderly hard of hearing tech illiterate knitting loving grandmothers!
— Polemic Paine (@PolemicTMM) February 5, 2025
11.
Soon. Power grid failure because AI talking to AI consumed infinite energy. https://t.co/4aUdeccaHB
— tyag (@tyags6) February 5, 2025
