An AI ‘elderly grandmother’ has been created to take down phone scammers and it’s brilliant (sound up!)

It’s increasingly rare for people to actually use their mobiles to make a call to someone, as texting is just so much easier. Nowadays, when your phone rings it’s usually a scammer at the other end offering to remotely fix your PC or trying to sell a warranty for an appliance you don’t even own.

So it’s great to see that mobile operator O2 have come up with a creative solution – an AI voice which impersonates an ‘elderly grandmother’ designed to waste the scammer’s valuable time.

The Guardian newspaper shared the story, and it was posted on Twitter by Trung Phan.

Let’s have a listen.

British mobile operator 02 created an AI voice bot called “Daisy” to combat phone scammers. Daisy is an “elderly grandmother” that isn’t very good with technology. She’s a bit hard of hearing and goes on random tangets ahout knitting and food recipes. Scammers waste time… pic.twitter.com/xXpUk2Kdvm — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) February 5, 2025

Wonderful!

Others were equally impressed.

Brilliant — phil beisel (@pbeisel) February 5, 2025

lol. This is amazing. — Stephen Punwasi ️☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) February 5, 2025

I think Daisy AI was trained on my mum lol — SparkUniverse (@universe_spark) February 5, 2025

All cell phone providers need to implement this! — rightrich ™ (@rightrichreal) February 5, 2025

Amazing.

I remember seeing story of an elderly gentleman that registered a premium number. When scammer rang, he kept them on the call for hours. Made hundreds every month off them ha — Phillip Hughes (@phil_techuk) February 5, 2025

might be greatest use of gen AI yet https://t.co/uVS41Ebhfs — Bearly AI (@bearlyai) February 5, 2025

Ok. I don't care for AI as a concept. But this application gets my full approval. https://t.co/yOfhgf6GDw — michael_wharton (@michael_wharton) February 5, 2025

I wonder how long until AI scammers are talking to AI scammer time-wasters? https://t.co/R6LCmcgHe1 — Layman Shepherd (@LaymanShepherd) February 5, 2025

Terrible. Takes jobs from human elderly hard of hearing tech illiterate knitting loving grandmothers! — Polemic Paine (@PolemicTMM) February 5, 2025

Soon. Power grid failure because AI talking to AI consumed infinite energy. https://t.co/4aUdeccaHB — tyag (@tyags6) February 5, 2025

