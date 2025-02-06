Weird World bigots

A bigoted Christian’s performative pity for a man with nail varnish earned her some biblical takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated February 6th, 2025

Over on Twitter, a woman called The Transformed Wife@godlywomanhood – describes herself in this way –

A wife, a mother, a grandma, and a keeper at home. Loves Jesus and is not afraid to speak Truth because it sets you free!

This will give you a clear picture of her idea of truth.

A tweet she posted in 2023 caused an outbreak of WTF, and we’re not in the least bit surprised.

To be fair, Lost in Sin would be a great name for a nail varnish colour. Not pink, though.

You could probably imagine what the reactions were like, but you don’t have to.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This probably wasn’t the effect she was hoping for.

This bigoted ‘Christian’ suffered a heavyweight knockout and it’s the perfect payoff

