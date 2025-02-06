A bigoted Christian’s performative pity for a man with nail varnish earned her some biblical takedowns

Weird World bigots

Over on Twitter, a woman called The Transformed Wife – @godlywomanhood – describes herself in this way –

A wife, a mother, a grandma, and a keeper at home. Loves Jesus and is not afraid to speak Truth because it sets you free!

This will give you a clear picture of her idea of truth.

A tweet she posted in 2023 caused an outbreak of WTF, and we’re not in the least bit surprised.

To be fair, Lost in Sin would be a great name for a nail varnish colour. Not pink, though.

You could probably imagine what the reactions were like, but you don’t have to.

1.

Your invisible sky daddy doesn’t care what a homophobic hypocrite you are, Jesus freak I assume you keep your comments turned off so that nobody can challenge your hate belief system, that’s so super loving & Christian of you 🙄 https://t.co/h7JAbq8Z4g — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) February 18, 2023

2.

Girl, god loves pink… I grieve and pray for you since you’re so boring 🥱 https://t.co/ZsZFcqmN57 — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) February 18, 2023

3.

4.

5.

Oh shit, you guys. I’m not seeing Heaven! https://t.co/WgiWH9oe2o pic.twitter.com/vPWmeri03l — TORB Straight Outta TFCon LA 2025 (@littlemisstfc) February 19, 2023

6.

You’re so blinded by hate you didn’t even notice it was Jesus, lady. https://t.co/tvWpAHCFaI pic.twitter.com/1ekP2FP0UQ — DeeDee (@NashvilleDeeDee) February 19, 2023

7.

i don’t need your grievance, i just need cute nails https://t.co/IQqnf9J5y3 pic.twitter.com/m0sCBmelp8 — uv | pawton ️‍⚧️ (@paytonthern) February 19, 2023

8.

Conservatives call us snowflakes but then ged mad at people for having painted nails https://t.co/9qkKXEXgUl — Trollandia💙 (@Trollandier) February 18, 2023

9.

….it’s a sin to paint your nails now? I’m gonna need a Bible verse for that one. https://t.co/5DTGtvdq6P — AbortionChat (@AbortionChat) February 19, 2023

10.

society if conservatives took the same emotional energy they spend on dudes painting their nails and spent it on the shootings that happen because of their pro-gun bullshit instead https://t.co/9cpvUNSVld pic.twitter.com/aaVD4WqYoB — Anthachu 🇵🇸🇯🇴🇺🇸 (@pokeboy4ife) February 18, 2023

11.

Yeah cause everybody knows Jesus only likes orange nail polish. https://t.co/XWgJ1BewhN — Renee (@PettyLupone) February 18, 2023

This probably wasn’t the effect she was hoping for.

This tweet has encouraged me to start wearing nail polish. https://t.co/8KvrTKhGp4 — Jim Daly ️‍⚧️️‍ (@jimdalycomedy) February 19, 2023

