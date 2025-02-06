Twitter anti-vaxxer

This doctor’s savage takedown of an anti-vaxxer is so good it should be available on the NHS

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 6th, 2025

Dr. Neil Stone‘s professional credentials are very impressive. The specialist in infectious diseases, medical microbiology and virology, has worked for Médecins sans frontières, carried out highly respected research in the area of fungal disease, and completed a PhD on the topic of cryptococcal meningitis.

Unsurprisingly, he’s very pro-vaccine, and recently made an impression on Twitter/X, where he posted this comment on the appointment of Marco Rubio as head of the US aid agency USAID, and the all-too-real possibility of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being put in charge of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The post has had more than 600,000 views in a little over 12 hours, and garnered great reviews from those who enjoyed the barbed meme …

Then there was the anti-science brigade …

I’ll bet that sounded clever in your head

That was funny , now shouldnt you be getting your Nth booster?

Ok this was funny. Still gonna be unvaxed and drink raw milk

As good as that was, it was another of his posts that led to the Takedown of the Day – or Month.

He explained his position on vaccines.

That one picked up even more of a reaction from anti-vaxxers.

How about side effects? If you are fair then why do you only talk about one side of the equation? There are always side effects and risks. Reasonable people talk about both sides of an issue. Shills just talk about one side. Know the difference.

The generation that got measles and chickenpox, like my mother who is turning 84 years old are healthier than my generation and live longer. That is a fact. Measles protects against cancer. Also fact.

Vaccines destroy immune function Neil, so that the disease doesn’t fully express itself. That’s not immunity, that’s not safe, that’s not effective. That’s criminal. And why the unvaccinated are healthier than the vaccinated.

Then there was this –

@tomdehavas How sweet. Have you done any science at all?

Youre Hard David Brent GIFfrom Youre Hard GIFs

Dr. Stone was ready for him.

The internet gave a virtual cheer.

While this guy was joking, there are people out there who think like this.

And that’s why RFK Jr. might soon be in charge of health in the US.

