This doctor’s savage takedown of an anti-vaxxer is so good it should be available on the NHS

Dr. Neil Stone‘s professional credentials are very impressive. The specialist in infectious diseases, medical microbiology and virology, has worked for Médecins sans frontières, carried out highly respected research in the area of fungal disease, and completed a PhD on the topic of cryptococcal meningitis.

Unsurprisingly, he’s very pro-vaccine, and recently made an impression on Twitter/X, where he posted this comment on the appointment of Marco Rubio as head of the US aid agency USAID, and the all-too-real possibility of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being put in charge of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The post has had more than 600,000 views in a little over 12 hours, and garnered great reviews from those who enjoyed the barbed meme …

Thanks, now I need to clean the coffee I spit all over my keyboard from laughter. — Apathetic Hell Spawn (@the8o8) February 5, 2025

Now this is my kind of trolling. https://t.co/f5lLWgZIZu — Minauti Frost (@Minauti) February 5, 2025

Then there was the anti-science brigade …

As good as that was, it was another of his posts that led to the Takedown of the Day – or Month.

He explained his position on vaccines.

I'm not just "pro vaccine" for the sake of it It's not an ideology or politics or a cult I just don't want people to get horrible infectious diseases! Thats all Not difficult — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) February 5, 2025

That one picked up even more of a reaction from anti-vaxxers.

Then there was this –

Dr. Stone was ready for him.

Well I have a PhD and a medical degree but I guess that doesn't compare to you Googling stuff whilst on the toilet https://t.co/wvp7Rr3nvI — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) February 5, 2025

The internet gave a virtual cheer.

I felt that burn in Texas! — jwyman (@jwyman19) February 6, 2025

I don't know this person, but for the second time today he stuffed a conspiracy theorist in a locker. FOLLOWED! https://t.co/eEtaRVMM0O — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) February 5, 2025

That’s it. I’m putting notifications on all your posts. — LluisacondobleL (@LluisaGandoy) February 6, 2025

Want to see a dead body? https://t.co/aP3aRY9kYr — BroadwayTerry (@broadwayterry) February 6, 2025

"Googling stuff whilst on the toilet" is some nasty work. — Songs4Yana-(Med&Law) JD, MPH, MS (@Songs4Yana) February 5, 2025

I believe in science and doctors – for those who don’t – feel free to let that guy on YouTube do your surgery- he seems super smart https://t.co/19HNeyhwis — Wildchild (@Eyeamfierce) February 6, 2025

This probably sums up the anti-vax "debate": https://t.co/KRNPTZkxEJ — Matthew Slyman (@MatthewSlyman) February 6, 2025

While this guy was joking, there are people out there who think like this.

Not saying I’ve tried it, but i’m pretty sure i could do open heart surgery with just a youtube tutorial and a butter knife. https://t.co/RKNXaVNmWu — Preston Janis (@Razorfist01) February 6, 2025

And that’s why RFK Jr. might soon be in charge of health in the US.

