This Irish woman had a message for Magas thinking about visiting west Scotland and had people cheering

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2025

The cultural and political (and much else besides) transatlantic chasm grew a little deeper with the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

And the thoughts of many people this side of the water were neatly captured by this Irish woman who now lives in the west of Scotland, who shared her thoughts over on TikTok and went viral on Twitter.

The very definition of a polite middle finger.

To conclude …

Source TikTok @gellangal H/T @MAGACult2