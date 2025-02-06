This Irish woman had a message for Magas thinking about visiting west Scotland and had people cheering

US donald trump ireland

The cultural and political (and much else besides) transatlantic chasm grew a little deeper with the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

And the thoughts of many people this side of the water were neatly captured by this Irish woman who now lives in the west of Scotland, who shared her thoughts over on TikTok and went viral on Twitter.

Ireland weighing in on MAGA pic.twitter.com/S9FXmjS9cX — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) February 6, 2025

The very definition of a polite middle finger.

You can’t fuk with my people!

The Irish would never let a clown like Trump come to power.

Those are plain-speaking folk who know a lie when they see one, and once you see Trump, all you can ever see is a lie. — Ken (@KenScottOlson) February 6, 2025

Can someone please connect me with this wonderful Scot so I can make her my bestest friend immediately? — Librarian No. 5 (@cad55129) February 6, 2025

I was in the Highlands last year. So beautiful! And man, the Scots hate Tangerine Jesus almost as much as I do. It’s the first thing they bring up when they find out you’re an American. — Kelly (On a good day) (@superkel0114) February 6, 2025

I like her a lot, my kind of woman. — ComfortablyNUMB ~ (@UsandThemBreath) February 6, 2025

Thank you. Being Canadian, i love Irish people. They are so morally upright, beautiful, and pure. Definitely, I will come to Ireland for visit. — Digital dehshatgerd (@Umme87102284) February 6, 2025

To conclude …

Bloody well said this woman. https://t.co/RC7B7Rf1hu — Ted Smith (@TedUrchin) February 6, 2025

Source TikTok @gellangal H/T @MAGACult2