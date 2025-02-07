Donald Trump compared the Washington DC plane crash to hitting golf balls on the driving range and it’s today’s most jaw-dropping thing

US donald trump

Donald Trump was quick to share to draw conclusions about the Washington DC plane crash, a tragedy which cost 67 people their lives.

When he wasn’t blaming diversity targets he was coming up with a whole new air traffic control system which appeared to make as much sense as you imagine it would.

Fortunately mid-air collisions are incredibly rare, and the analogy Trump used to make this point is the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll watch today. Until the next time Trump opens his cakehole, obviously.

Trump on the DCA plane crash: “Did you ever see, you go to a driving range in golf and you’re hitting balls, hundreds of balls, thousands of hours. I never see a ball hit another ball. Balls going up all over the place. You never see ’em hit, it was amazing that could happen.” pic.twitter.com/g6fLXJXZJM — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 6, 2025

And these people’s responses surely totally nailed it.

You poor Americans are so fucked…. And you did it willingly. https://t.co/2XAeSfaYGO — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) February 6, 2025

I see we are at the ‘billionaire politician explains aviation disasters through golf analogies’ stage of the apocalypse. Next up: Yacht owners explaining climate change through caviar shortages. — A Very British Dad in America (@MChowdry) February 6, 2025

The season finale of America needs better writers. Comes off as a bit far fetched. https://t.co/9xHbNJjTZy — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 7, 2025

Yeah, how does the golf ball traffic controller keep up with it? — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) February 7, 2025

This is the most insensitive remark especially this early on. — Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) February 6, 2025

And people still try to tell me that Donald Trump is not an idiot. https://t.co/G4zZ9wlwaD — The Romano Report (@TheRomanoReport) February 7, 2025

My next flight will be on a golf ball, seem safer than a plane or helicopter. — Avonie (@Islandlatte) February 7, 2025

Oh snap, for a second I thought he was going to say something educated. Whew, that was close. — larryhostawards (@larryhostawards) February 6, 2025

Ah yes, let’s govern base on what ONE PERSON does or doesn’t see, that has absolutely nothing to do with what they’re actually talking about. Sounds good! — Stormy x ⛈☔️ (@SoNotWright) February 6, 2025

