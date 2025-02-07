US donald trump

Donald Trump compared the Washington DC plane crash to hitting golf balls on the driving range and it’s today’s most jaw-dropping thing

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2025

Donald Trump was quick to share to draw conclusions about the Washington DC plane crash, a tragedy which cost 67 people their lives.

When he wasn’t blaming diversity targets he was coming up with a whole new air traffic control system which appeared to make as much sense as you imagine it would.

Fortunately mid-air collisions are incredibly rare, and the analogy Trump used to make this point is the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll watch today. Until the next time Trump opens his cakehole, obviously.

And these people’s responses surely totally nailed it.

Source @factpostnews