Entertainment reality TV spain
‘Montoya, por favor!’ 23 funniest things people are saying about the wildly viral (and super NSFW!) Spanish reality TV moment
There’s only one TV moment in town today, and it’s the clip from a Spanish reality show which has gone wildly viral and – as if you didn’t know already – is super NSFW.
It’s from Temptation Island – you might remember the UK version back in the day – and it’s the very public meltdown of contestant José Carlos Montoya’s after watching his girlfriend cheat with another man.
Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
this is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don’t need to speak spanish to understand, this is insane https://t.co/2sYZA8jBSM
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 4, 2025
We’re with this person, obviously.
I didn’t understand a single word but understood everything
— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) February 6, 2025
And it was the clip that launched a million memes. We’ve seen them all – well, quite a few of them – and these made us smile widest.
1.
I’M HOWLINGGG pic.twitter.com/Xo3UErNGMk
— ⁴⁴ psychopomp. (she/her) (@nowwhyami_innit) February 4, 2025
2.
They started fucking HARDER as he ran???? https://t.co/19TCDd4gpG
— Dr. Pantsman (@BathongRay) February 6, 2025
3.
I thought Bro was running straight into the sea at first
— C Bryant (@ZPA532) February 4, 2025
4.
Let’s forget Montoya for one sec
WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN THIS HOT TUB??!?! https://t.co/RwlMtj9lpV pic.twitter.com/poLfvsBaSn
— JuniorPatrick (@JuniorPatrick_M) February 6, 2025
5.
best actor
best supporting actress
best cinematography
best editing
best picture https://t.co/4oiihhy8bz
— (@chisomizm) February 6, 2025
6.
He ran on water during a storm to stop the babe he cheated on from cheating back. This is cinema and was what R&B used to be about https://t.co/N68MORSByF
— Mbadawe (@LazarusKumi) February 6, 2025
7.
His crash out becomes even more hilarious once you find out he cheated first lol https://t.co/iA7E08rgur
— DP¹⁶ (@DP1605_) February 6, 2025
8.
10/10 performance. They would never allow this on uk tv for so many reasons but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/OCkBNC34ol
— Maya Jama (@MayaJama) February 7, 2025
9.
the camera crew trying to keep up with him on the beach https://t.co/A2uw9255DM pic.twitter.com/CRsUQAL3NP
— ssvongsa (@ssvongsa) February 6, 2025
10.
Everybody’s night is getting fucked up at this point. >_< pic.twitter.com/Ljb1z95ole
— Cho The Promised Consort (@That_Cho) February 5, 2025
11.
anita while montoya was sprinting across the sea pic.twitter.com/5GUBneEvWS
— abza ngwana (@hoemie_) February 6, 2025
12.
MONTOYA POR FAVOR pic.twitter.com/cpkQZ5zrET
— Netflix España (@NetflixES) February 6, 2025