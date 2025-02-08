This school project writing tweets from the POV of a WWI soldier in the trenches is history as it should be taught

Weird World school

I’m sure if many of us could read back over our homework assignments from when we were kids, we’d cringe at our innocence/naïveté.

Then again, many of us didn’t grow up in the age of internet access, so our homework doesn’t live on digitally for all to enjoy/mock.

Twitter/X user @harmelomane recently shared screengrabs of an assignment they did in the 9th grade (so around ages 14-15, for non-US readers), imagining the tweets you’d write if you were a soldier in the trenches in the First World War. The chosen username for the account was @in_the_trenches_ (personally I’d have gone with Dame Judi Trench, but I digress!)

just remembered in 9th grade i had to do an assignment where we had to write a tweet from the perspective of a ww1 soldier in the trenches pic.twitter.com/1LfDjQdCrp — harlow ♪♡ (@harmelomane) January 31, 2025

The tweets say things like “Super smelly down here guys” and “As I took my helmet off, I noticed a bunch of lice crawling inside”, along with hashtags like “#Ithinkijustheardagunshot” and “canceled”.

People seem to appreciate this very modern exercise in historical empathy.

the username .. the tweets. the time stamps? crafted perfectly — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) February 1, 2025

this could literally be about living in bushwick https://t.co/2llHYEsYbb — the taint modern (@mssingnoah) February 1, 2025

in_the_trenches_ is actually too hard https://t.co/ZDMuEZHyZB — aidan (@aidnisnothere) February 2, 2025

Need someone to tweet from the perspective of Wittgenstein in the trenches https://t.co/rcMFJaTFHZ pic.twitter.com/ryILgtscUv — alice (@trashmagicc) February 2, 2025

Unironically, media literacy is the most essential missing piece of modern education. This is an exercise in understanding that how we communicate changes, but what we communicate doesn’t. It’s a critical element of the future social infrastructure. https://t.co/1D3p5jcPcO — Sam Weber (@areacomedian) February 1, 2025

And it has even encouraged others to share projects of their own that took similar approaches.

when i did this sophomore year but with romeo and juliet https://t.co/sPRPTiQVXR pic.twitter.com/zw4yERgjf1 — nikki ☏ (@orbitgulag) February 1, 2025

during my senior year (2022) i had to make an among us game that retold the events of macbeth what is going ON with these damn assignments — grap!! (@grapiezy) January 31, 2025

Omg I had to do this too but with hitler………….. — ‎ً (@aritwtts) January 31, 2025

i had to do one from the pov of eliza proctor from the crucible https://t.co/YgQk4cGAfp pic.twitter.com/n5kJa5vyZ2 — bananas (@sry4parTrockin) February 1, 2025

I did this with Tchaikovsky in 12th grade lol https://t.co/bgcUTFMhXz pic.twitter.com/cx1wJL9Bv0 — Miles (@icansee500miles) February 1, 2025

i had to impersonate Clara Bow through tweets in high school. “this tweet shows Clara’s true personality” as if my teacher knew what skinny legend meant https://t.co/GhAQ7FuDs0 pic.twitter.com/FzBZ7yRoRv — intrusive thots (@epicgurl13) January 31, 2025

i did this w jane eyre in sophmore year… https://t.co/P8cnWeCGkd pic.twitter.com/l2DKy2J2qQ — honey (@cyberhoneyyy) February 1, 2025

me having to tweet as Antigone by Sophocles characters pic.twitter.com/fvhFnFPHwl — bianca (@toenailsnail) February 1, 2025

Mine was about the dustbowl pic.twitter.com/L51JtahpIc — Court (@CosPlsWin) February 1, 2025

In 6th grade I had to make a facebook page from the perspective of a cow on an industrial farm had me saying shit like “It’s so crowded in here and there’s poop everywhere” — Luis Vargas (@lu15_vargas) February 1, 2025

i had to do this in 9th grade too but with instagram and the crucible lol pic.twitter.com/WirhP8SuY0 — claire (@clairen372) February 2, 2025

i did something similar in english (instead of tweets it was instagram posts) but with the salem witch trials because we just read the crucible and i never saved the doc we used but i remember using this image for one of the posts https://t.co/ES695ie1jU pic.twitter.com/9qlUB4mvWx — aislinn (@m4rtinburger) February 1, 2025

