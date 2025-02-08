Weird World school

This school project writing tweets from the POV of a WWI soldier in the trenches is history as it should be taught

Poke Reporter. Updated February 8th, 2025

I’m sure if many of us could read back over our homework assignments from when we were kids, we’d cringe at our innocence/naïveté.

Then again, many of us didn’t grow up in the age of internet access, so our homework doesn’t live on digitally for all to enjoy/mock.

Twitter/X user @harmelomane recently shared screengrabs of an assignment they did in the 9th grade (so around ages 14-15, for non-US readers), imagining the tweets you’d write if you were a soldier in the trenches in the First World War. The chosen username for the account was @in_the_trenches_ (personally I’d have gone with Dame Judi Trench, but I digress!)

The tweets say things like “Super smelly down here guys” and “As I took my helmet off, I noticed a bunch of lice crawling inside”, along with hashtags like “#Ithinkijustheardagunshot” and “canceled”.

People seem to appreciate this very modern exercise in historical empathy.

And it has even encouraged others to share projects of their own that took similar approaches.

Source: Twitter/X/harmelomane