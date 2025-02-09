14 people who understand the absolute joy of plans being cancelled

Life friendship relationships

You know the feeling of utter happiness that descends when your plans fall through?

It’s okay, this is a safe space, you can admit it.

Of course, as the Very British Problems Twitter/X account reminded us this week, it’s decorum to at lest pretend to be disappointed, even if (especially if) you’re absolutely delighted.

“I’m going to have to cancel” YES!!!!!!!!

<composes self>

“Oh no, that’s a shame” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) February 2, 2025

Psychology types call this JOMO – the joy of missing out. And judging by the reaction to the tweet, lots of people know – and love – that feeling very well.

1.

Had this exact scenario about 20mins ago. ‘Friend’ cancelled lunch date for the third time.

Me: “What a pity but we can rearrange soon” (thinks: not this century) pic.twitter.com/XoGnurgJDw — Jane Heryet FCCT (@jcljane) February 2, 2025

2.

3.

“What are you doing tomorrow?” Screams internally.

“Oh, I’m not sure yet”

” — Watch It If You Can (@Watch_it_Pod) February 2, 2025

4.

5.

“Let’s put dates in the diary for another time.” — Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) February 2, 2025

6.

“Oh the restaurant’s shut down”

“I’m being kept in after work”

“I’ve had a bit of an accident & now my legs don’t work properly”

“My cats will get lonely”

“Oh, THIS Tuesday – sorry I thought it was odd when I turned up last week and no-one was there” — Pleasant Curse (@PleasantCurser) February 2, 2025

7.

“I was so looking forward to it”, “let’s get together again soon”…. — Lucky Jackson (@RoyDickinson5) February 2, 2025

8.

“Oh no, that’s a shame. I’m busy for the next few weeks so is 2027 okay with you?” — MattISpurs (@ParkLaneBlock40) February 2, 2025

9.

The most beloved sentence in the English language — Paul D (@PDowness) February 2, 2025

10.

I’m not sure, but I might have COVID. Better not to risk it? — steve hale (@Stevesan100) February 2, 2025

11.

Or… Colleague: What are you doing for lunch? Me: Going to the shop then a short walk. Colleague: I’ll come with you! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!! — Carmen Vérité (@CarmenVerite) February 2, 2025

12.

Oh . . . . what a shame! pic.twitter.com/kgI4PSl7bG — Ricky C (@RickCur53131873) February 2, 2025

13.

“Sorry pal, feelin’ a bit under the weather” — Detective Salvaje ‍♂️ (@lordcharlie87) February 2, 2025

14.

