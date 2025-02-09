14 people who understand the absolute joy of plans being cancelled
You know the feeling of utter happiness that descends when your plans fall through?
It’s okay, this is a safe space, you can admit it.
Of course, as the Very British Problems Twitter/X account reminded us this week, it’s decorum to at lest pretend to be disappointed, even if (especially if) you’re absolutely delighted.
“I’m going to have to cancel”
YES!!!!!!!!
<composes self>
“Oh no, that’s a shame”
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) February 2, 2025
Psychology types call this JOMO – the joy of missing out. And judging by the reaction to the tweet, lots of people know – and love – that feeling very well.
1.
Had this exact scenario about 20mins ago. ‘Friend’ cancelled lunch date for the third time.
Me: “What a pity but we can rearrange soon” (thinks: not this century) pic.twitter.com/XoGnurgJDw
— Jane Heryet FCCT (@jcljane) February 2, 2025
2.
Hi. It’s me https://t.co/8T4f4aFklo
— Melanie Cooper (@melaniecooper__) February 2, 2025
3.
“What are you doing tomorrow?”
Screams internally.
“Oh, I’m not sure yet”
”
— Watch It If You Can (@Watch_it_Pod) February 2, 2025
4.
Thinking ‘Don’t overdo it, don’t overdo it’ pic.twitter.com/skcqXOAk5w
— BeefyJackMcBeef (@BeefyJackMcBeef) February 2, 2025
5.
“Let’s put dates in the diary for another time.”
— Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) February 2, 2025
6.
“Oh the restaurant’s shut down”
“I’m being kept in after work”
“I’ve had a bit of an accident & now my legs don’t work properly”
“My cats will get lonely”
“Oh, THIS Tuesday – sorry I thought it was odd when I turned up last week and no-one was there”
— Pleasant Curse (@PleasantCurser) February 2, 2025
7.
“I was so looking forward to it”, “let’s get together again soon”….
— Lucky Jackson (@RoyDickinson5) February 2, 2025
8.
“Oh no, that’s a shame. I’m busy for the next few weeks so is 2027 okay with you?”
— MattISpurs (@ParkLaneBlock40) February 2, 2025
9.
The most beloved sentence in the English language
— Paul D (@PDowness) February 2, 2025
10.
I’m not sure, but I might have COVID. Better not to risk it?
— steve hale (@Stevesan100) February 2, 2025
11.
Or…
Colleague: What are you doing for lunch?
Me: Going to the shop then a short walk.
Colleague: I’ll come with you!
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!
— Carmen Vérité (@CarmenVerite) February 2, 2025
12.
Oh . . . . what a shame! pic.twitter.com/kgI4PSl7bG
— Ricky C (@RickCur53131873) February 2, 2025
13.
“Sorry pal, feelin’ a bit under the weather”
— Detective Salvaje ♂️ (@lordcharlie87) February 2, 2025
14.
I feel seen https://t.co/TuqEV6hfzH
— Rach♀️ (@IsItRaquel) February 2, 2025
READ MORE
Dreading party season? These 31 introvert memes might be more up your street
Source SoVeryBritish Image Screengrab